Joan Mir's crash: Is he too delicate?

The signing of former MotoGP world champion Joan Mir turned out to be a complete flop for Repsol Honda. After finishing 22nd in the World Championship, the Majorcan can only be helped by a ruthless analysis of his mistakes.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is out of work at Gresini, has claimed a third and a second place in the last five Grand Prix, as well as victory in Doha against Pecco Bagnaia. For this performance, he was rewarded with the vacant seat on Rossi's Mooney VR46 team, as Luca Marini surprisingly took his leave in November and agreed a two-year deal with Repsol Honda, although Marc Márquez team-mate Joan Mir did not finish higher than 22nd in the Riders' Championship. He scored a dismal 26 points in 20 Grand Prix races, missed around half of the races and, together with Márquez, caused more than 50 crashes.

Joan Mir has only scored five points on Sunday all year. His best result: 5th place at the failure-filled GP in India. Unbelievable: Mir didn't manage to score a single point in the sprint races during the entire season! His compatriot Jorge Martin, on the other hand, won nine of them.

"The only flawless race was Joan Mir's 13th place in Qatar," was the latest comment from the Repsol team.

The talent of the Spaniard, who won the 2017 Moto3 World Championship title with Leopard-Honda and then switched to Marc VDS in Moto2, is undisputed. But Mir is rumoured to be too delicate for the snake pit that is MotoGP. He falls into a hole too quickly when problems arise, has a tendency to snivelling when injured and has only won one victory in 81 MotoGP races. He remained winless in Moto2, while Joan Mir triumphed eleven times in Moto3.

Joan Mir made himself unpopular with HRC several times in 2023 when he took too long to return from injury before getting back on the bike.

He suffered a hand injury at Mugello on Saturday. In the Moto2 class, Arón Canet suffered a similar injury and got back on the bike the next day. Mir recovered - and did not compete in the German GP the following weekend either.

Joan Mir was sensationally crowned world champion on the Suzuki in the turbulent 2020 coronavirus season (only 14 Grand Prix)! Marc Márquez was injured at the season opener in Jerez, Yamaha was plagued by the valve scandal and Ducati was not yet competitive on all tracks with Dovizioso. Joan Mir took advantage of the moment - and won the World Championship ahead of Franky Morbidelli (three wins this season), Alex Rins, Andrea Dovizioso and Pol Espargaró (KTM).

Joan Mir also finished the 2021 World Championship in third place, but in 2022 the announced Suzuki withdrawal affected him much more than his team-mate Rins, who won two races in the final and finished seventh in the World Championship. Mir plummeted to 15th place in the World Championship and came to Repsol-Honda without confidence, where six-time world champion Marc Márquez was in charge anyway and Mir had already taken a beating during the winter tests.

The Mallorcan has only scored three times this year. Never in the sprint.

Alex Rins, on the other hand, who is only 21 months older, has already scored six MotoGP victories and defied the lack of power of the Honda RC213V, for example by taking second place in the sprint for the LCR team in Texas and victory on Sunday.

And after the devastating tibia and fibula fracture at Mugello, Rins hobbled around on crutches on his comeback, but he still gritted his teeth and took a strong 9th place in Indonesia, clearly eclipsing Joan Mir in the championship standings despite the long break from racing, scoring more than twice as many points, namely 54.

At the Qatar GP on Saturday evening, Joan Mir manager Francisco "Paco" Sanchez was observed having an intense conversation with Mooney VR46 team director Uccio Salucci. This conversation led some media outlets to speculate that Sanchez was trying to get his protégé out of his HRC contract at the last minute and place him with Rossi's Ducati team instead of Marini.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, however, Paco Sanchez clarified: "This meeting was about the 2025 season. I also manage other riders, for example Remy Gardner. And in this role, it is my duty to be in constant contact with all the teams and listen to their plans."

Results of the Valencia test (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431