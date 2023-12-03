Pierer Mobility: Search for additional slots tedious

The Pierer Group had more riders than slots for the 2024 MotoGP season, which is why Pol Espargaró had to end his career as a regular rider. Things are also looking bleak for 2025 with additional team places.

Pierer Mobility AG has not yet made a final decision on whether to equip a third MotoGP team in 2025. And when it becomes clear in the spring which riders may need slots, there will not be many opportunities for two new starting positions. According to information from SPEEDWEEK.com, Valentino Rossi and his future Pertamina VR46 team (2024 riders: Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio) are planning to switch to Yamaha as the No.1 customer team after the 2024 season and three Ducati years.

Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, has never made a secret of the fact throughout the year that a satellite team should definitely be supplied again for 2025 and that Rossi is the preferred partner. The nine-time world champion has signed a new contract as a Yamaha ambassador and also operates the Moto2 Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team with future riders Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba with his infrastructure and staff.

And while GASGAS-Tech3 team owner Hervé Poncharal has an exceptional five-year MotoGP contract with the Pierer Group until the end of 2026, LCR team owner Lucio Cecchinello's deal with HRC expires at the end of 2024.

But the seven-time 125cc GP winner from Italy has been running his LCR racing team with Honda since 2006, so he is now hoping for better material for his rider duo Zarco & Nakagami and will then see if other opportunities present themselves.

Pramac-Ducati's motorbike supplier will certainly not change, as Paolo Campinoti has been the Borgo Panigale-based factory's most reliable partner team since 2005 and both Martin and Zarco won MotoGP races for the first time in 2023, the Spaniard four and the Frenchman one.

The possibility of taking over the two RNF slots, which still seemed conceivable in the summer because the Romanian-Malaysian racing team was already experiencing financial turbulence in its first racing season, must also be discarded. Aprilia Racing will sign a contract for two to three years with the new Trackhouse Racing team of American millionaire and NASCAR team owner Justin Marks.

And if the Pierer Mobility managers really do sign a top rider like Enea Bastianini (four wins in 2022, third in the World Championship) for 2025, he will most likely have to be accommodated at Red Bull KTM (2024 with Brad Binder and Jack Miller) or GASGAS Tech3 (2024 with Augusto Fernández and rookie Pedro Acosta). Binder has nothing to worry about, as his KT M works contract was extended in August for 2025 and 2026. And the two-time home-grown world champion Acosta, who is regarded as the "new Marc Márquez", should ideally also end his career with the Austrians.

Gresini Racing is also no longer a partner: Marc and Alex Márquez's team has agreed a new two-year contract with Ducati Corse for 2024 and 2025.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta wanted every MotoGP manufacturer to run a customer team three years ago. And he does not hide the fact that he is in favour of Yamaha joining forces with Rossi, LCR remaining with Honda and Trackhouse taking over the Aprilia deal from RNF.