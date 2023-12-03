MotoGP: Rookies of the Year and Jorge Martin honoured

As part of the MotoGP season finale in Valencia, the Rookies of the Year in all world championship classes and the runner-up in the world championship, Jorge Martin, were honoured as the best rider from an independent team.

The Rookies of the Year were honoured on the Saturday evening before the final race Sunday of this season's Motorcycle World Championship. The best class rookies as well as Jorge Martin and his Prima Pramac Racing Team were honoured in front of an enthusiastic Spanish audience in the fan zone at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

David Alonso from the Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team was the first to receive the Moto3 Rookie of the Year award from Hervé Poncharal. Then Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40), a local hero, took to the stage as Rookie of the Year in the middleweight class.

Finally, GASGAS-Tech3 talent Augusto Fernández was crowned Rookie of the Year in the premier class - he had no competition in this category. The corresponding award was presented by Paolo Simoncelli. The 26-year-old from Madrid joins an illustrious group that also includes Nicky Hayden (2003), Dani Pedrosa (2006), Jorge Lorenzo (2008), Stefan Bradl (2012), Marc Márquez (2013) and Jorge Martin (2021).

Finally, the strong performances of this year's World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin and his Prima Pramac Racing Team took centre stage. The Spaniard was honoured as the best rider of an independent team, while team manager Gino Borsoi accepted the trophy on behalf of the team itself.

MotoGP Rookie of the Year Award

2002 (3 rookies): Daijiro Kato (Honda)

2003 (7 rookies): Nicky Hayden (Honda)

2004 (4 Rookies): Rubén Xaus (Ducati)

2005 (3 rookies): Toni Elías (Yamaha)

2006 (4 rookies): Dani Pedrosa (Honda)

2007: (1 Rookie): Sylvain Guintoli (Yamaha)

2008: (4 Rookies): Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2009 (3 rookies): Mika Kallio (Ducati)

2010 (6 rookies): Ben Spies (Yamaha)

2011 (2 rookies): Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha)

2012 (6 rookies): Stefan Bradl (Honda)

2013 (6 rookies): Marc Márquez (Honda)

2014 (4 rookies): Pol Espargaró (Yamaha)

2015 (4 rookies): Maverick Viñales (Suzuki)

2016 (1 rookie): Tito Rabat (Honda)

2017 (4 rookies): Johann Zarco (Yamaha)

2018 (5 rookies): Franco Morbidelli (Honda)

2019 (4 rookies): Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

2020 (3 rookies): Brad Binder (KTM)

2021(4 rookies): Jorge Martin (Ducati)

2022 (5 rookies): Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

2023 (1 rookie): Augusto Fernández (KTM)

Rookie of the Year 2023

Moto3: David Alonso

Moto2: Sergio Garcia

MotoGP: Augusto Fernández

Best Independent Rider: Jorge Martin

Best Independent Team: Prima Pramac Racing