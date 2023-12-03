FIM Awards in Liverpool: All world champions honoured

The Motorcycle World Champions of 2023 were honoured and celebrated by the FIM Motorcycle World Federation in Liverpool at the "FIM Awards".

Almost a week after the exciting MotoGP final, the FIM Awards Gala brought together the stars of the two-wheeler scene in Liverpool, England. The "World Champions" from all the different disciplines were honoured for their successes at a stylish ceremony. GP world champions Bagnaia, Acosta and Masià had dressed up for the occasion.

MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) was delighted with his second title win in the premier class. He is the only rider in the MotoGP four-stroke era (which began in 2022) alongside Valentino Rossi and Marc Márquez to successfully defend his title.

Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had only tested as his GASGAS MotoGP bike during the week on Tuesday in Valencia. Moto3 World Champion Jaume Masiá (Leopard Racing) tested his new Kalex for the Moto2 season at Pertamina SAG for the first time on Monday.

Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) was also celebrated as the first MotoE World Champion in history. Superbike World Champion Álvaro Bautista and Moto3 Junior GP Champion Angel Piqueras collected their medals and diplomas.