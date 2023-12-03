MotoGP World Championship: factories resist even more races

The MotoGP teams must accept a maximum of 22 Grand Prix events by the end of 2026. Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Aprilia and KTM all agree that they will not accept more events after 2026.

In 2022 and 2023, 20 Grand Prix were and will be held, and as the Qatar GP had to be postponed once to the autumn due to the track renovation, there was a collection of eight overseas GPs after the Misano GP before the GP trophy returned to Europe for the finale in Valencia (26/11).

In 2024, 22 Grand Prix are planned for the first time, as Kazakhstan (cancelled in 2023) and MotorLand Aragón will return to the programme, while India will also remain a long-term GP venue.

Next year, the World Championship will start two weeks earlier than this season on 10 March. And there will be a three-week summer holiday after the German GP. Most of the European races will take place every two weeks.

But the MotoGP manufacturers have already come to an agreement: In the new contract with Dorna from 2027 to 2031, the teams will accept a maximum of 22 Grand Prix. The aim is to avoid the situation in Formula 1, where there are already 24 GP dates on the calendar.

For the five years up to and including 2026, the factories have agreed to a maximum of 22 Grand Prix, but there was no mention of the additional sprint races at the time. The MotoGP teams also receive additional money from Dorna for the 21st and 22nd Grand Prix.

Some teams endeavour to do "job rotations" and swap some team members for individual races.

"I agree, the 2023 season was very challenging because we had to move Qatar to November. But we had three free weekends in May and even five free weekends in July after the cancellation of Kazakhstan," explained Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Some teams are now considering travelling to the races a day later next year in order to save costs and give their employees more rest time between GP events.

No new GP venues are planned, and the Kymi Ring in Finland is no longer an issue. If a Grand Prix is cancelled in 2024, the new Balatonring in Hungary will serve as a replacement; a Superbike World Championship event will also be held there.

The planned MotoGP expansion in the Arabian region, where milk and honey flow, will be a long time coming. This is because the new Formula 1 race track in Riyadh, which will also be used for MotoGP, will not be completed until 2026 at the earliest.

The provisional 2024 GP calendar

10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar

24 March: Portimão/Portugal

07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina

14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA

28 April: Jerez/Spain

12 May: Le Mans/France

19 May: Catalunya/Spain

02 June: Mugello/Italy

14 July: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan (date not yet confirmed)

30 June: Assen/Netherlands

07 July: Sachsenring/Germany

14 July: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan (date not yet confirmed)

04 August: Silverstone/GB

18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

08 September: Misano/Italy

22 September: Motegi/Japan

9 September: Sepang/Malaysia

06 October: Buddh International Circuit/India

20 October: Phillip Island/Australia

27 October: Mandalika/Indonesia

03 November: Buriram/Thailand

17 November: Valencia/Spain

* = Night race under floodlights

** = Date still questionable, track not yet homologated