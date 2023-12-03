Marc Márquez: "Nothing can be won without top speed"

If you knew Marc Márquez, you could have guessed that he would go all out after third place in the sprint in Valencia on Sunday. The collision with Jorge Martin therefore came as no surprise.

Marc Márquez also explained at the penultimate Grand Prix in Lusail, Qatar, that he had no other option for a good grid position on this fast track with the current Honda RC213V than to look for an optimal slipstream. "Because we simply didn't have enough top speed. The Honda engineers know that. They have to improve on this point in the future. Because you can't always rely on being able to save a weekend with manoeuvres like the one in Doha."

At the Sepang test, Marc Márquez had expressed the conviction that there was enough power in the Honda engine, but that it could not be transferred to the track due to a lack of traction.

Has Honda made absolutely no significant progress during the 20 Grand Prix with numerous new chassis updates and nine months? "When I made this comment in Sepang, we were using very small aerodynamics. Most recently we had much larger wings, which means less top speed. We certainly need more engine power for the larger winglets. As a rider, I did my best on the track and I always tried to give the best feedback to the HRC engineers and point them in the right direction for the future. In Doha I made it clear to them: without top speed you can't do anything in any championship. Because I lost a position on every straight there in the race."

In qualifying in Doha, Marc once again got stuck behind Pecco Bagnaia and secured seventh place on the grid. Was that fair? "I'll give an honest answer. I was one second slower on my own in Qatar. On this bike, on tracks like this with a slipstream, it becomes a different bike. I understand if people have often criticised me recently for constantly looking for a fast rider in front of me. But in the past, riders have always squeezed into my slipstream. And as I always focussed on myself, they didn't bother me. That's why this season I've also endeavoured not to bother the rider in front."

Márquez emphasised that he was not the only Honda rider who was constantly looking for a slipstream when an important "time attack" had to be completed. Marc: "Joan Mir never needed a slipstream last year at Suzuki. This year he was constantly looking for one. This is a point that Honda must improve in the future. I was able to save my weekend in Valencia thanks to the slipstream in qualifying. But in Malaysia, for example, where I had to ride alone in qualifying because the slipstream didn't work out, I dropped back to 20th on the grid."

Didn't Marc Márquez have the feeling that chasing Bagnaia in qualifying in Valencia was too much of a good thing, i.e. beyond the limit? "Yes, if you look at where the second-best Honda rider finished, then my manoeuvre was probably over the limit," admitted the six-time MotoGP World Champion. As a reminder: Márquez was seventh on the grid in Doha; his Honda colleagues Mir, Lecuona and Nakagami were 20th, 21st and 22nd on the last three grid positions.

In Doha and also in Valencia, there were again a few skirmishes on the track. On Friday, Pol Espargaró and Bezzecchi argued in Doha, while on Saturday Aleix Espargaró and Morbidelli clashed violently.

What does Marc Márquez have to say? "We've had a lot of races in recent weeks, and when there are more races, the chance of such situations and incidents increases," said the future Gresini Ducati rider. "This doesn't portray the best image for the championship. I understand that Aleix was penalised when he hit Franky. But I don't understand why Bezzecchi wasn't penalised. Aleix had to drop six places on the grid and pay 10,000 euros, while Bezzecchi was not penalised. That's not equal treatment. The only advantage of such incidents: It stirs up something in the social media, and it's entertaining as long as you're not involved yourself. But it's not good for the image of our sport. We have to be careful."