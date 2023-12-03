Marc Márquez: What is his verdict on the sprint?

"Some riders only want to have the sprints at half of the Grand Prix in future," revealed Marc Márquez. And what is his personal verdict on the short races?

After eleven largely glorious years, Marc Márquez brought the Repsol Honda Team the last podium place in the sprint in Valencia on Saturday at his farewell performance in Valencia, before crashing heavily on Sunday after a collision with title contender Jorge Martin.

Marc Márquez at least improved from 16th to 14th place in the Riders' Championship in the last quarter of the season. This result must nevertheless be described as subterranean, because the 59-time MotoGP winner started the season in good health and was firmly convinced that he would finally be able to fight for the world title again in 2023. His willingness to take risks developed accordingly at the season opener in Portimão (24/25 March), where he cleared local hero Miguel Oliveira in the battle for third place and sent Jorge Martin into orbit.

After 20 events, the Honda factory rider's record for the year looks appalling. Márquez only scored his first points in a Sunday race on 20 August in Spielberg! After numerous crashes and "no shows", he only scored a total of 58 championship points in the full-distance events, but 38 in the sprints, although victory there only earns 12 points, 9 points for second place and 7 for third place.

The Honda managers must be gripped by horror when they take a look at the overall standings: Marc ended up 14th with 96 points; he lost no less than 371 points to world champion Pecco Bagnaia (467 points!).

How does Marc Márquez sum up his first season with 19 sprint races (Australia was cancelled)? Were they a success? Or do changes need to be made? After all, the Valencia GP on Saturday was sold out for the first time.

Márquez: "The sprints are good for the show. It looks like the sprint races are more attractive than the main race on Sunday. In my opinion, the main races are too long. In the middle of the race, there are always laps where nothing happens at all. In this respect, the sprints are more varied. But too much is demanded of the riders. Next year, 22 sprints are planned. That's why some riders have suggested that the sprints should only take place at half of the Grand Prix races. But it looks like the current concept will be retained in 2024."