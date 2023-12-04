Pedro Acosta: "Nobody compares me to anyone else"

MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta is happy that he can familiarise himself with the premier class in the GASGAS-Tech3 garage without any great pressure of expectation. As is well known, he does not want to be compared with Marc Márquez.

Pedro Acosta made his MotoGP debut at the Valencia test last Tuesday and immediately seemed to feel at home on the RC16 in the colours of GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3. 1.223 seconds behind the best time of the day set by Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) was decent for a rookie.

Due to his rapid rise - Red Bull Rookies Champion in 2020, Moto3 title winner on his World Championship debut in 2021 and Moto2 World Champion in 2023 - the 19-year-old is often referred to as the new Marc Márquez by many observers, even though Acosta himself repeatedly emphasises that he simply wants to go his own way as the new Pedro Acosta.

When asked about the enormous expectations of the public after the Valencia test, Acosta made it clear: "Nobody in the pits or at the factory compares me to anyone else. I'm very happy about that. When you have expectations, it's quite difficult... But I have to say that everyone in the pit and at Pierer Mobility AG supports me 100 per cent, without thinking about results. That was pretty important."

In addition, the MotoGP rookie has an experienced man at his side in Paul Trevathan: "My crew chief Paul has been with me since the project with Pol Espargaró began. He said to me: 'If you want to change something, tell me, I'm here for you'. And I replied: 'No, I'm here for you'. I'm happy to be in this squad," he said with a smile.

Acosta seemed to adapt naturally to the demands of the MotoGP bike. He himself revealed with a grin: "I saw a few videos on Instagram during the lunch break at the test and said to myself: 'This doesn't feel like it's me in red. After a long time in orange, it's strange. But it still looks good. We compared me with Augusto and the other KTM riders. It's true that it's not that different. It's a race bike at the end of the day, not a Moto2 bike, which is maybe a mix. The MotoGP bike is a race bike. But how you approach the corners is very similar to Moto2. But it was good. The important thing is that the team was really focussed on helping me and getting a good first impression of the bike."

It's not just the colours that are still unfamiliar. As expected, his old and new team-mate Augusto Fernández could not be persuaded to hand over start number 37 to the rookie. However, Acosta found a solution to the dilemma: "I saw a photo with the number 31 on Instagram and realised: 'That looks so similar to 37! That's why we now have two #37s in the box."

The 19-year-old Spaniard took a special souvenir from Valencia with him for the winter break: "I'm keeping a picture of the dashboard, the buttons and the levers, which I'll look at in the winter so that I simply don't forget it and don't have to start from scratch again in Malaysia. As far as the physical aspect is concerned, we know that we have to improve," he added with regard to further preparation for his debut season in the premier class.

Tiredness was not a problem during the first MotoGP test. "I also had no arm pump, no pain in my biceps or back, it was a good day. But everyone says that Valencia is not the most physically demanding track of the season. If you look at the other MotoGP riders - apart from Aleix - you can see that their backs, arms, necks and shoulders are much more muscular than mine. And that's because they need it to ride the bike. I think I will need it just as much to be competitive for 22 Grands Prix with 44 races. It's going to be a nice winter, KTM and Red Bull are also focussing quite heavily on these things - and I'll do what they want."

Valencia test result (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431