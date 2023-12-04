Brad Binder (KTM): Enduro debut at "Roof of Africa"

South Africa's MotoGP ace Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) ventured into the enduro scene as a tough test after the end of the 2023 MotoGP season.

Brad Binder recently swapped the RC16 from the MotoGP World Championship for an enduro bike. The South African took part in the legendary "Roof of Africa" hard enduro rally in Lesotho from Thursday to Saturday.

It was Binder's first time in an enduro race and, due to his connection to the Kinigadners, he competed in a Kini-KTM outfit - and finished 88th in the bronze class out of more than 230 participants on his debut. The 28-year-old also had his younger brother Darryn in tow, who is under contract to the Memmingen-based Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP team in Moto2.

The Binders were instructed and coached by South African enduro icon Alfie Cox during their endurance test. Cox has been importing KTM and GASGAS motorbikes in Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa, for many years. The Binder brothers began their careers - supported by their father - like many of their off-road colleagues in motocross.

Interesting fact: Former South Tyrolean motocross star Arno Drechsel, once a rival of Heinz Kinigadner in the 250cc Motocross World Championship, rode to P9 in the bronze category. The star of the enduro world and winner of the gold class at the event was Wade Young.