Marc Márquez: One more appearance as a Honda rider

The former success story of Marc Márquez and the Repsol Honda works team came to an end at the 2023 MotoGP finale in Valencia. One week later in Motegi, however, the Spaniard once again showed himself to be an HRC man.

Despite undergoing arm-pump surgery last Wednesday, Marc Márquez did not miss the opportunity to travel to Japan for the weekend, accompanied by his girlfriend Gemma, to attend the traditional "Honda Racing Thanks Day" at the Mobility Resort Motegi. Although he and HRC are now going their separate ways, the 30-year-old Spaniard is still extremely popular with Japanese fans and was busy signing autographs.

Marc Márquez addressed the spectators on site in a short speech: "This year is very special for me because, as you know, we will be going our separate ways. We will see if they cross again in the future. We have won six World Championship titles together in these eleven years, we have achieved great things and grown together. It has been a pleasure to be part of this great family."

"It's true that the Repsol Honda Team will be the team of my career, the team that people will remember. But it's also true that my goal is to win again. I'm trying to find the best way to do it and continue my career for a long time. We'll see if we can meet again in the future," said the 59-time MotoGP winner, once again leaving the door open. "I don't know if this will be my last Honda Racing Thanks Day. I hope to come back as a Honda rider in the future. What we have achieved, we have achieved together. Thank you very much, Honda will always be in my heart."

The six-time MotoGP champion also had a lively exchange with other Honda riders, including MXGP factory riders Tim Gajser and Rubén Fernández as well as the Australian Lawrence brothers, the Honda stars from the American supercross and motocross scene.

The future Gresini Ducati rider was also very interested in talking to the Formula 1 aces from Red Bull Racing and Alpha Tauri, especially of course world champion Max Verstappen. Márquez was also observed in friendly talks with the HRC top management around Tetsuhiro Kuwata.

However, the eight-time motorbike world champion did not get into the saddle himself so soon after the operation on his forearm, leaving that to this year's brand colleagues Joan Mir and Taka Nakagami.

Marc then used his social media channels to send a message to his longstanding Honda family and the many fans: "It was a very special feeling at Honda Racing Thanks Day. Thank you for everything, Japan!"