Ducati: The record-breaking 2023 MotoGP season

Ducati successfully defended the riders' title for the first time in MotoGP history. However, world champion Pecco Bagnaia and his brand colleagues achieved a few more milestones in 2023.

Last winter, Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna stated that he wanted to surpass the successes of 2022, i.e. win the Supersport World Championship this year in addition to the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships.

This goal was achieved, as the Italian Nicolò Bulega was crowned Supersport World Champion early on at the end of September and Álvaro Bautista successfully defended his Superbike title. Ducati also supplied standardised motorbikes for the new MotoE World Championship for the first time in 2023 - where Mattia Casadei secured the World Championship title in Misano.

In the MotoGP World Championship, Ducati works rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia secured his second MotoGP title in a row at the finale in Valencia a week ago. The fact that only one Desmosedici rider could be crowned world champion had been a mathematical certainty since the Thailand GP.

The armada from Borgo Panigale continued to build on its impressive track record over the past season. For example, at least one Desmosedici rider has now finished on the podium in 46 consecutive GP races.

In the 20 main races of the season, there were 17 victories for Ducati - by six different riders! That's two records for the premier class.

Last year's Ducati record was already impressive: the four teams and eight riders secured twelve GP victories, 16 pole positions and 32 podiums in 2022. Four riders were promoted to the top eight in the Riders' Championship in 2022.

This season's results once again exceeded all expectations: The four teams and eight riders have taken 17 MotoGP victories and a total of 43 GP podiums over the full distance (beating the previous record of 39 podiums for Honda in 1997).

There were also 16 sprint victories (Martin 9x, Bagnaia 4x, Alex Márquez 2x, Bezzecchi 1x) and 17 pole positions. Across the season, there has now been at least one Desmosedici on the front row of the grid for 60 Grand Prix in a row.

Ducati captured the Constructors' Championship for the fourth time in a row in 2023. Six Desmosedici riders finished in the top nine in the Riders' Championship.

The Ducati successes in 2023:

Pecco Bagnaia: 7 GP wins, 4 sprint wins, a total of 15 GP podiums, 7 pole positions.

Jorge Martin: 4 GP wins, 9 sprint wins, a total of 8 GP podiums, 4 pole positions.

Marco Bezzecchi: 3 GP wins, 1 sprint win, a total of 7 GP podiums, 3 pole positions.

Johann Zarco: 1 GP win, a total of 6 podiums.

Fabio Di Giannantonio: 1 GP win, a total of 2 GP podiums.

Enea Bastianini: 1 GP win.

Alex Márquez: 2 sprint wins, 2 GP podiums, 1 pole position.

Luca Marini: 2 GP podiums, 2 pole positions.