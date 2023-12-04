Work on the carbon chassis: Aprilia needs more information

Aprilia has been working on a carbon chassis for a year, and Lorenzo Savadori last rode it at the official MotoGP test in Valencia. It does not yet appear to be entirely convincing.

When KTM surprisingly abandoned the traditional steel trellis frame this season (at least for the time being) and switched to a carbon fibre chassis, Aprilia was already pursuing the same concept. However, while the carbon fibre chassis has been in racing use at KTM since the wildcard appearance with Dani Pedrosa in Misano, the Italians have not yet tested it sufficiently.

The advantage of a carbon frame is obvious: According to the regulations, a MotoGP bike must weigh at least 157 kilograms. Carbon is lighter than aluminium and can now meet the requirements of the premier class thanks to years of research and innovative manufacturing processes. The weight saved can then be reinvested elsewhere, or the balance can be altered with additional weights, which can benefit the handling.

So far, Aprilia has been using the aluminium frames that have proven themselves in MotoGP, but in the medium term they seem to want to change the material. Lorenzo Savadori tested the new carbon frame at the MotoGP test in Valencia, but he only ever rode short stints of two or three laps.

"We are focussing on the 2024 season, the carbon chassis was not a priority at this test," revealed the 30-year-old, who finished 24th in the overall standings this year as a test and replacement rider with twelve points and was at the bottom of the timesheets at the Valencia test. The chassis was only tested by Savadori, the Aprilia factory riders rode a different configuration.

A difference is noticeable for Savadori when riding, but "there are positive and negative aspects. We need to understand this chassis better."

We will know at the latest at the official Sepang test at the beginning of February whether Aprilia will rely on this new concept in the coming MotoGP season.