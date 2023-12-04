Racing suffers when rules are not good enough

Few regulations caused as much headaches and head shaking in the 2023 MotoGP season as the tyre pressure rule. SPEEDWEEK.com columnist Michael Scott takes a critical look at it.

Anarchy is attractive - the redundancy of rules and authority, because the people are able to take responsibility for their own actions. Then there is no need for regulations. As soon as human nature comes into play, however, it naturally becomes impossible.

On a less formal level, motorcycling is a kind of anarchy: speed-crazy weirdos play "I can go faster than you". That sounds good, doesn't it?

But as soon as it is formalised as a championship, rules become a necessity. "Go as fast as you can" is no longer enough, unfortunately. Over time, the rules have become so detailed that nowadays a separate body of FIM MotoGP stewards is needed to ensure that the rules are enforced.

Riders are penalised for even a small twitch on the grid or for drifting a centimetre over the so-called "track limits" onto the green track paint in the heat of the moment - regardless of whether they actually gained an advantage or not. Standardised automatisms instead of intelligent discretion. The final results are therefore decided by both the chequered flag and the stewards. Then at least everyone knows where they stand.

The latest rule - or rather, the latest way in which an already existing and previously unenforced rule is now being applied - has technicians and drivers playing a real guessing game. A game in which there isn't really a winner.

We are talking about the infamous tyre pressure rule. Sole supplier Michelin stipulates a minimum pressure because the French manufacturer fears that a lower air pressure could jeopardise the durability of the tyre and ultimately lead to crashes. This in turn would not do their image any favours.

However, it is a regulation that 17 of the 22 regular riders failed to comply with at least once in the second half of the season after the summer break alone.

Rival drivers and teams alike condemn it. Not only is there a risk of boring races, but the final result is not known until around an hour after the finish - as happened in Valencia, when Fabio Di Giannantonio received the trophy for second place, but was only classified as fourth due to a 3-second time penalty.

What's more, the riders are convinced that the rule introduced in the name of safety does not make the sport any safer, but rather more dangerous.

The worst thing is that the rules require clairvoyant abilities if you want to make sure you don't break them.

The minimum value is 1.88 bar at the front and 1.7 bar at the rear. This target value, which can vary slightly depending on the track, must be maintained over 30 per cent of the time in the sprint (15 or fewer laps) and over 50 per cent in the Grand Prix (more than 15 laps).

This season, there was a staggered penalty system: a warning for the first offence, then three penalty seconds, six the next time, then twelve... Next year, there will no longer be this leeway. The first offence will result in disqualification.

This mainly concerns the front tyre. Right from the start, drivers complained that the minimum was set too high, that the tyre was already over-inflated at 2.0 bar and lost grip. This has an effect on cornering and braking, increasing the risk.

As the race progresses, it gets worse and worse. Unless you are travelling alone (i.e. you are leading). This is because as the tyre temperature rises in the slipstream, the air pressure also rises. To counteract this, the tyre pressure must be somewhere below the limit at the start of the race. However, if you lead from the start, the tyre pressure will hardly increase enough - unless you slow down to let an opponent past.

It's a guessing game. The target to be hit is firmly anchored, but the weapon moves unsteadily.

The above-mentioned catalogue of penalties for tyre pressure offences came into force with the Silverstone GP. The first offences followed shortly afterwards: Maverick Viñales received the first official warning in Barcelona, his Aprilia team-mate Aleix Espargaró the first time penalty in Buriram, which dropped him from fifth to eighth place. They were the first of a long list.

A rule that is broken by more than two thirds of the field - whether deliberately or accidentally - starts to look ridiculous. Even more so when you consider how many front tyres were actually damaged - not a single one. However, many riders crashed over the front tyre because the pressure had increased too much.

So the regulation makes no sense. And the potential consequences are very serious.

The background to the problem with the front tyre is the additional load to which the tyre is exposed due to the higher down force and the harder braking processes as the development of aerodynamics and ride height devices progresses. Technical progress in the heat of competition. A key reason for racing.

The solution seems relatively simple. It is Michelin's duty to design a front tyre that is strong enough to cope. But there is no prospect of a new front tyre in racing use before 2025.

In the meantime, MotoGP is burdened with a borderline unsuitable set of rules. It's simply not good enough.

Officially warned for tyre pressure in 2023:

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) in the GP race at Montmeló

Dani Pedrosa* (KTM) in the GP race at Misano

Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) in the Mandalika GP race

Raúl Fernández (Aprilia) in the Mandalika GP race

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the Mandalika GP race

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) in the Mandalika GP race

Pol Espargaró (KTM) in the Buriram GP race

Jorge Martin (Ducati) in the GP race at Buriram

Marc Márquez (Honda) in the Buriram GP race

Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Luca Marini (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Álvaro Bautista* (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Enea Bastianini (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Iker Lecuona* (Honda) in the Sepang GP race

Johann Zarco (Ducati) in the GP race from Lusail

Augusto Fernández (KTM) in the GP race of Lusail

Jack Miller (KTM) in the Lusail GP race

Alex Márquez (Ducati) one GP race from Lusail

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) in the Valencia sprint

Brad Binder (KTM) in the Valencia GP race



*= Wildcard/replacement rider

A 3-second penalty for the second offence was imposed on 2023:

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the GP race at Buriram

Luca Marini (Ducati) in the Valencia sprint

Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) in the Valencia sprint

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) in the Valencia GP race