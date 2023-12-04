Pol Espargaró: "Only became a serious professional with KTM"

As he bid farewell to the select field of MotoGP regulars, the popular Pol Espargaró philosophised about the past and present with exemplary openness. He clearly denounced the excesses of aero.

Pol Espargaró travelled home with his wife Carlota and their two little girls to Andorra on Monday after the Valencia GP, where his long-term physiotherapy has now begun. The future MotoGP test and substitute rider for Pierer Mobility AG decided not to take part in the MotoGP Tuesday test. After the serious accident in Portimão at the start of the season and the many injuries, the GASGAS-Tech3 rider realised in the autumn at the overseas races: "Some nerves in my neck are not doing what they should."

Pol Espargaró actually wanted to make his comeback in Mugello, at the Sachsenring or in Assen, but had to postpone it until Silverstone (6th August) because MotoGP Medical Director Dr Angel Charté did not give him the green light to take part beforehand. The fractures to his three thoracic vertebrae 3, 6 and 8 (suffered in the disastrous crash in FP2 in Portimão on 24 March) were only 98 per cent healed.

The doctors' diagnosis was devastating: three thoracic vertebrae torn in two, three vertebrae in his back broken, fracture in his lower jaw, right ear damaged, fracture in his right hand and a bruised lung.

Pol Espargaró is expected to receive four wildcards from the Pierer Group in 2024 if Dani Pedrosa claims two again as he did last season (in Jerez and Misano), plus he will step in for Red Bull KTM and GASGAS-Tech3 in the event of any injuries.

The Spaniard entered the premier class after winning the Moto2 title in 2013 and now has ten years behind him. However, he does not agree with all the developments that have plagued the MotoGP class.

"At the beginning, when winglets were allowed, nobody expected that aerodynamics would one day play such a dominant role," says Pol. "If these excesses on the bikes had been recognised in time, we would never have got to the point where we are now. The resources and costs that have to be invested in this area today are massive. And it will get worse. The aero makes the bikes faster, it provides better acceleration through the downforce, better turning and better braking behaviour. The share of success from the chassis and engine has decreased. It would have made more sense for the competition if this development had been contained in time. But nobody expected it to this extent. Now we have to live with it."

Have the physical demands on MotoGP riders also increased significantly as a result of the aero development?

"When I started in MotoGP in 2014, I rode for Yamaha. That was the bike that demanded the least power," explains Pol, "I can tell you today: Back then, it was enough if I went to the 'gym' twice a week. I often went out in the evenings, I had fun and enjoyed life. I didn't actually do any real training. It wasn't until 2019 at KTM that I became a serious professional; I took this job there very seriously. I changed my diet and started training like a madman. As a result, my performance has become more stable, my career and my results have improved."

"Nowadays, MotoGP riding is not only physically very demanding, but working on the bike has also become stressful," the 32-year-old Spaniard explains. "You have to activate and deactivate so many devices while riding, you have to keep an eye on so many systems, even if you're only doing a single lap. This increases the stress, plus the tight schedule with two races per weekend plus the drivers' parade and the 2024 calendar with 22 events. This puts the body under extreme mental strain throughout the weekend."

In 2023, not a single Grand Prix took place with all 22 regular riders, at least one was always injured.

Pol Espargaró is convinced that the new concept means that no rider will be able to compete in MotoGP at the age of 42 - like Valentino Rossi in 2021.

"There are still very young riders coming into MotoGP, like Pedro Acosta at the age of 19. But with the minimum age for Moto2 and Moto3 raised to 18, that will no longer be the case in the future. The MotoGP rookies will gradually switch over later," surmises Pol Espargaró. "This will shorten their MotoGP career."

Pol Espargaró does not yet know whether he will reapply for a regular rider contract after 2024. "If I'm in good health, I might think about whether I should face this competition again. At the moment, that's not possible because I'm not in the physical condition I want to be in."