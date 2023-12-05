MotoGP World Championship 2027 with 850 cc - and Pirelli tyres?

After the disappointment at the Qatar GP, Jorge Martin blamed the rock-hard Michelin rear tyre for his 10th place. Michelin is often criticised. Will Bridgestone or Pirelli apply for 2027?

Even in Michelin's eighth year as the official "MotoGP Single Tyre Supplier", riders from the premier class kept reporting oddities in the "tyre allocation", which comprises 22 tyres (12 front tyres, 10 front tyres) per Grand Prix. The MotoGP aces were often surprised that the harder compound was softer than the medium compound and so on. The situation became particularly problematic when it was cooler or hotter than expected at a Grand Prix. Or when there was no experience, as on the Buddh Circuit in India.

And, of course, it is a Herculean task to develop suitable tyres for five manufacturers and 22 drivers with different driving styles, whereas in the days of the tyre war, Michelin and Bridgestone in particular each selected one or two factories with the potential to win and then supplied them with tailor-made tyres.

Bridgestone supplied hundreds of tyres to the GP circuits in 2007, although only two top teams (for example Ducati with Casey Stoner) were supplied.

Jorge Martin achieved a commanding sprint victory in Doha on 18 November. The following day, he crashed to tenth place in the main race. "The rear tyre was as hard as a rock," said the outraged Pramac-Ducati factory rider, who lost 14 precious points to Bagnaia that day and therefore travelled to the finale with a fairly hopeless 21-point deficit.

Pramac team owner Paolo Campinoti was also speechless. "We had the same set-up, the same rider and the same temperatures as on Saturday in the sprint, yet we were 1.3 to 1.5 seconds slower in terms of pace," said the Italian, marvelling at the Doha disaster.

"They stole the title from me," grumbled Jorge Martin, although the riders are not allowed to criticise the tyres according to their contracts.

What Jorge Martin was not allowed to say openly because of his vow of silence: Either Michelin had slipped up on quality control, or they got hold of some tyre from the allocation that didn't have the promised compound or had been reheated too often and had therefore turned to stone.

Since the 2009 season, the MotoGP World Championship has been contested with standard tyres. Before that, Michelin and Bridgestone competed fiercely for the best teams and riders, with up to 600 tyres being transported to the GP circuits every weekend. And at many European races, Michelin used the location advantage in Clermont-Ferrand and often produced suitable, fresh tyre compounds with the information from Friday training - and even delivered them overnight in small quantities to Jerez in fast vans before the first Saturday training session. Dunlop played third fiddle, never really produced consistently competitive MotoGP tyres and therefore never found a real top team.

But at some point, after an initial veto, the motorbike factories and teams no longer resisted standard tyres so vehemently. In 2007, for example, Michelin clearly fell behind Bridgestone and Ducati, while Yamaha and Honda were the victims of Michelin's misery.

The Japanese motorbike manufacturers said at the time: "Even if we build the best bike, but ally ourselves with the wrong tyre partner, we are throwing a year's budget out the window - because we can't fight for the world championship with the wrong tyre brand."

Dorna then selected the Japanese manufacturer Bridgestone as the supplier of the standard tyres for 2009 until the end of 2015. Michelin did not apply for the role of "Official Tyre Supplier". At the time, the French were not keen on the idea of one-size-fits-all tyres.

Bridgestone was awarded two three-year contracts and the 2015 season was added on because Michelin was not ready to develop MotoGP tyres until 2016.

Last year, Michelin extended the MotoGP contract, which was once limited until the end of 2023, until the end of 2026.

Bridgestone: only on the sidelines for the time being

In 2021, there were rumours that Bridgestone had entered the European Talent Cup to prepare for a GP return, while its strong involvement in the demanding Endurance World Championship (EWC) was also an indication that it was preparing for higher tasks.

After all, strong teams such as TSR FCC Honda, Yoshimura SERT Suzuki and the Yamaha team YART were already supported in the WEC at that time.

Last summer, rumours emerged that Bridgestone could once again apply to be the supplier of the MotoGP standard tyres for 2027. However, no Bridgestone manager has yet contacted Dorna.

Thomas Scholz, Chief Coordinator of Bridgestone Motorsport in Europe, can neither deny nor confirm these plans. "This will be decided in Japan, we have no information on this here in Europe."

However, Bridgestone continues to be involved in top-level motorbike sport worldwide and also in Europe. In the EWC, the FCC Honda France Team was supplied in 2018 and 2022, as well as SERT Suzuki in the 2021 Endurance World Championship and YART Yamaha in the 2023 World Championship.

In the European Talent Cup in Spain, Bridgestone acts as a "single tyre supplier", also in the category "Objectif Grand Prix" (OGP) In Moto 3 (ridden with Honda NSF 250) in France, Bridgestone supplies the standard tyres. In Germany, the Triumph Cup and the BMW S1000RR Cup are also equipped with Bridgestone tyres.

Bridgestone: MotoGP season cost 20 million euros

However, Dorna managers have also built up a great deal of trust in Pirelli managers such as Barbier over the 20 years that Pirelli has supplied the standard tyres for the Superbike and Supersport World Championships.

Dorna managers are hoping that Pirelli will use its entry into the GP classes Moto3 and Moto2 (new for 2024) to prepare and recommend itself for a deal for the premier class - and also apply to be the "MotoGP Official Tyre Supplier" for 2027.

GP riders from Moto3 to Moto2 to the MotoGP World Championship could then ride on tyres from the same manufacturer.

By the way: Bridgestone already admitted to annual costs of around 20 million euros for the provision of MotoGP standard tyres between 2009 and 2015.

What does Giorgio Barbier, Motorcycle Racing Director at Pirelli, have to say about the speculation that Italian tyre giant Pirelli & C. SpA (31,300 employees) could bid for the premier class in 2027?

"I can only emphasise that we are preparing for our first GP season in Moto2 and Moto3. At this stage, it is difficult to focus on a big challenge like MotoGP, while at the same time we have to ensure the right service for the Superbike World Championship. There will be a lot of regulation changes in the next few years. I expect to see heavily modified MotoGP bikes for 2027, and we will be following this development closely," Barbier told SPEEDWEEK.com.

A denial looks different.

One thing is now certain: in 2027, MotoGP will race with 850cc instead of 1000cc four-cylinder bikes. In addition, the fuel will be 100 per cent synthetic, meaning it will no longer have any fossil components. By 2024, the proportion of biofuel will be 40 per cent.