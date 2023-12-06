Brad Binder (KTM): Victory ceremony made up in the pits

Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder slipped from 4th to 3rd place at the end in Valencia, because Diggia (2nd) was penalised. And in 2024, even more disaster looms.

Several times in the last third of the season, MotoGP results had to be revised retrospectively because some riders had fallen below the 1.88 bar minimum air pressure limit on the front tyre. Most recently in Valencia, even the original photo of the winner's podium quickly lost its validity because second-placed Fabio Di Giannanntonio was penalised from second to fourth place due to three penalty seconds.

As a result, Johann Zarco slipped from third to second place, while Brad Binder improved from third to second. This situation was particularly bitter for Brad Binder, who was relegated from third to fourth place in Assen at the end of June for disregarding the track limits on both Saturday and Sunday - and lost two podium places as a result.

The South African, who has not achieved a podium result since second place in Austria and third place in Thailand, was awarded 16 points and one day he will also receive the trophy from Zarco, who was first celebrated in third place. But the victory ceremony was not repeated with new personnel.

However, Binder's Red Bull KTM team didn't let themselves get carried away. They procured a 10 cm high and 30 cm long skull and converted it into a podium, and a mechanic stuck a small note with the inscription "3rd" on the podium. And fourth-placed Binder splashed his team with a bottle of Presecco, enthusiastically taking a sip from the bottle every now and then.

"My team is a group of legends," laughed Brad.

Michelin has not made any friends at all this year with the minimum tyre pressure theatre for the front tyres. Michelin fears tyre blowouts if the front tyres are run at less than 1.88 bar.

But apparently the team technicians are clever enough when it comes to setting the front tyre pressure, because there is no one who has ever seen an exploding front tyre on a GP bike.

Next year it will be even worse, then there will be no more warnings and time penalties, only complete disqualifications!

In the worst case scenario, there could then be a podium ceremony with three MotoGP aces who are all disqualified at the end.