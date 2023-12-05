Trackhouse: America back on the MotoGP map

America hasn't had a MotoGP rider since Nicky Hayden, but now the new and well-funded Trackhouse-Aprilia team has big ambitions.

In a clever tactful move, Trackhouse Entertainment Group owner Justin Marks is expanding his motorsport activities into a global racing series - he is entering the MotoGP World Championship. Justin Marks has today confirmed that he will be creating a MotoGP World Championship team for 2024 and the two years thereafter. The newly formed team will be managed by Nashville, Tennessee-based Trackhouse Entertainment Group, but the team will be based in Noale, Italy at Aprilia Racing. The team's operations will also be managed from there, in close co-operation with motorbike manufacturer Aprilia and the Piaggio Group.

The official team presentation with the riders and sponsors will take place later in the new year. "This is a memorable moment for the Trackhouse Entertainment Group," said 42-year-old Justin Marks. "It has been part of Trackhouse's ethos from day one of our existence to have a vision and then go to work with the enthusiasm and passion required to become one of the most valuable motorsport entertainment companies in the world. Our entry into the MotoGP World Championship is another step in realising that vision."

Established in 1949, the FIM MotoGP World Championship is the most prestigious motorbike racing series in the world - with just eleven teams and 22 riders. In 2024, 22 Grand Prix races will be held in 18 countries.

The Trackhouse Entertainment Group owns the Trackhouse Racing NASCAR team, headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. After his racing career in sports cars and NASCAR, Justin Marks founded Trackhouse Racing in 2020; the Chevrolets have been used in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2021.

Daniel Suárez was the first Mexican to win a NASCAR Cup race in 2022. New Zealander and three-time Supercar champion Shane van Gisbergen won in Chicago in his Cup debut on 2 July and American Ross Chastain finished the 2022 championship in second place overall after four wins.

Marks also brought former Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Raikkönen to NASCAR. He competed for Trackhouse Racing in 2022 and 2023 as part of the PROJECT91 programme, which aims to attract international stars to NASCAR.

Away from the track, Trackhouse Racing has become a brand that is considered progressive, marketing-focused, open to new ideas for presenting the sport to fans and open to fans, media partners and sponsors. Entertainment superstar Pitbull is a team partner, he has designed a new type of team apparel that increases digital presence for fans and has made live entertainment on the race tracks a matter of course throughout the season.

"We feel that MotoGP is perfectly positioned to allow us massive growth in the coming years, not just in the United States, but internationally," Marks explained. "MotoGP has all the ingredients to ensure growth in global prominence. It's an engaging on-track product, with hot stars, unrivalled fans and partners, and a fan-friendly environment that makes every spectator feel welcome."

Trackhouse Racing will be the first and only US team in the MotoGP class. But America has a long list of successful riders including Eddie Lawson, Kenny Roberts, Freddie Spencer, Wayne Rainey, Kevin Schwantz, Kenny Roberts Jr, Freddie Spencer, Randy Mamola, Colin Edwards and the unforgettable Nicky Hayden.

With the arrival of Trackhouse Racing Team, America is back at the highest level of motorbike racing. Working closely with the Aprilia factory team, it is officially a factory-supported team. Trackhouse Racing is determined to become a driving force in MotoGP in the future.

To this end, all forces are now being gathered - and if everything works out, Miguel Oliveira and Rául Fernández could even be equipped with the latest Aprilia RS-GP24 works bikes in 2023.