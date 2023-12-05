CryptoDATA is out: a triumph on all levels

CryptoDATA CEO Ovidiu Toma repeatedly asserts that his RNF racing team has no debts. The team members probably see it differently. An analysis of a turbulent year with a bitter ending.

The separation of the two contractual partners was not as amicable as Dorna Sports S.L. and CryptoDATA founders Ovidiu Toma and Bogdan Maruntins presented the abrupt termination of their partnership in a joint statement today.

CryptoDATA CEO Toma was very confident about the situation ten days ago at the Valencia GP. "I read confused information in the media that our team had been sold. But our team has not been sold. We have a valid contract with Dorna and IRTA until the end of 2026. It has not been broken and we are not in danger of breaking it. We also have a contract with Aprilia Racing and the riders for the coming season. Razlan Razali has not sold his shares either, because if he wanted to do so, we would have to agree to the sale of his shares. And we have a right of first refusal. So Razlan can't have sold anything to an American investor. I'm really curious to know what's behind these stories."

24 hours later, the "MotoGP Participation Committee" (consisting of Dorna, IRTA and FIM) withdrew the racing company RNF Racing Limited's right to participate in the 2024 World Championship. On the same day (27 November), Aprilia cancelled the two-year contract at half-time. This meant that RNF had effectively lost the basis of its business.

According to Toma, Dorna has agreed to pay the Romanians financial compensation for their withdrawal following the differences of recent weeks.

This will avoid legal proceedings, during which time the two slots could probably not have been allocated to Trackhouse Racing due to the legal uncertainty.

"Dorna, IRTA and the RNF MotoGP team settle their differences" was the headline of today's joint press release from Dorna and RNF.

We are happy to spare our readers the verbal caresses between the two parties to the dispute. The differences of opinion that arose in the final part of the 2023 season have been resolved amicably, they asserted.

Ovidiu Toma told SPEEDWEEK.com on 26 November 2023: "We invested €7 million in the team this year in good faith for the good of the championship. I am disappointed to have ended up in a paddock where business is done the old-fashioned way. We are living in 2023 and you would think that everything here is negotiated collectively and contracts should be respected. But I sense behaviour that reminds me of a dictatorship."

The two CryptoDATA managers Toma and Maruntis are sometimes economical with the truth. Bogdan Marunits in today's press release: "It was never the intention of CryptoDATA to be involved in the sporting side of the RNF team, because that is not our field of activity. However, we saw an opportunity to be more involved in the motorsport side and therefore decided to support the RNF team. At the moment, CryptoDATA has achieved all its planned goals in terms of business and marketing. Now we are back to our main goals in the technology industry."

CryptoDATA CEO Ovidiu Toma announced at a press conference in front of more than 100 people at the Valencia GP on 4 November 2022: "We want to fight for podium places in two or three years' time."

And CryptoDATA strategist Bogdan Maruntis trumpeted publicly a year ago: "We have an unlimited contract with RNF, our planning extends to 2026 for the time being. But the collaboration will continue beyond that date, because we are partners, shareholders and friends."

That doesn't sound as if CryptoDATA never wanted to get involved in the sporting and operational side of MotoGP. After all, the 60 per cent share in the racing team was probably not bought by mistake.

The RNF team has achieved four top 5 results this year, but no podium finishes. So have all the planned goals been achieved anyway?

Contradictions upon contradictions.

"We don't owe anyone any money," Ovidiu Toma repeated today.

"Dorna made a big mistake because they disqualified us, even though our MotoGP contract with RNF was valid until the end of 2026. We have now received compensation so that we can refrain from any legal action against Dorna. In the end, Dorna paid us to accept the withdrawal," Toma told SPEEDWEEK.com today. "It's not the case that we owe anyone money. Yes, and we have also reached an agreement on the naming rights for the Austrian GP. But I repeat: We have never owed anyone any money. We have no debts. That's why we deserve fair, neutral reporting. We have not made any mistakes. That's why Dorna paid us to avoid a legal dispute."

The performance of the capable CryptoDATA managers after twelve months as team partners can only be praised in the highest terms for several reasons.

1) No podium finish with five-time MotoGP winner Oliveira.

2) Completely at odds with 40 per cent RNF shareholder and former team headmaster Razlan Razali. Although he was still described as a friend twelve months ago, an (independent?) internal audit is now investigating whether the Malaysian exceeded his financial powers.

3) Ditched by Aprilia Racing and Dorna after one year.

4) Further enhanced the already excellent reputation of Romanian entrepreneurs to an almost unbearable extent.

5) Apparently not paying the salaries of at least two dozen team members for the countless hours worked at three Grand Prix in November.

6) Emerged from the dispute with Dorna as a shining winner. The loss of the two precious MotoGP slots is easily bearable after this magnificent triumph.

7) In terms of compliance, the quality of the programme was unprecedented.

8) CryptoDATA can look back on a successful performance at all levels, despite its limited appearance in the MotoGP.

9) The indescribable image gain for the respected company was almost a gift to the Romanians in view of the low investment of 7 million euros.