Rivola on Trackhouse: "Our commitment is increasing"

Aprilia race director Massimo Rivola has high hopes for the new MotoGP customer team from Trackhouse Racing in terms of performance and the US market. However, he also knows that time is of the essence.

In 2023, Aprilia supplied a customer team for the first time with the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team, but the contract was terminated on 27 November after the "MotoGP Selection Committee" (consisting of FIM, IRTA and Dorna) withdrew RNF's starting places on the same day.

CrytoDATA RNF will be succeeded by Trackhouse Racing. Aprilia Race Director Massimo Rivola personally attended the presentation of the new MotoGP team, which was held in Milan on Tuesday, alongside Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports Chief Sporting Officer, and Dan Rossomondo, Dorna's Chief Commercial Officer.

On this occasion, Aprilia officially confirmed that it had agreed a three-year contract with Justin Marks' US-based structure. Aprilia Racing will take care of all technical aspects of the partnership, working closely with Trackhouse Racing at the circuit and also driving development during the season. Noale is convinced that the corresponding structure is an important step forward for Aprilia's MotoGP project.

"We are happy and proud to welcome Trackhouse to the Aprilia Racing family," emphasised Rivola. "What they have built in NASCAR in a very short time is an extraordinary calling card that anticipates the potential of this partnership. It's a credit to Justin Marks and his team, who I got to know thanks to a long-standing friendship with PJ Rashidi and with whom we were immediately on the same page, both in terms of technical endeavours and in terms of marketing and communication in the all-important US market. Our involvement will increase considerably. A responsibility that we are happy to take on, because I am convinced that we will continue to grow as a result."

"When I met Justin, I realised that our visions were the same. Then I looked at the clock and said: 'It's late, we have to push! We are very motivated and we are pushing hard to make up time. We have to send everything to Sepang on 15th January," said the Aprilia Racing CEO with a view to the Sepang test at the beginning of February.

When asked by GPOne. com, Rivola confirmed that Trackhouse wants bikes for Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández that are "as similar as possible to the factory bikes". However, time is pressing. "We are trying our best."

Rivola emphasised that motivation is high. "I love this project, the approach and the vision that we share. It's a boost for Aprilia and will also be a boost for our performance," he commented on the unveiling of the RS-GP in the US flags and also expressed his wish to Dorna to add a second Grand Prix in the USA to the calendar in the future.

Incidentally, the full trackhouse livery for the 2024 MotoGP season will be unveiled at a later date. The look shown at the presentation is to be understood as a tribute to the test colours used by Nicky Hayden and the motorbike racing heritage of the USA in general.