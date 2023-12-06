Red Bull Ring: One ticket for all 2024 highlights

The MotoGP and Formula 1 races will once again mark the two summer highlights in Spielberg 2024, integrated into the Red Bull Ring Classics in spring and the DTM in autumn.

The MotoGP aces will be back at the Red Bull Ring from 16 to 18 August 2024. In addition to thrilling duels and overtaking manoeuvres, the racing paradise in Styria guarantees a packed side event package with live acts, stunt shows and autograph sessions in the "MotoGP Bike City".

KTM has celebrated two home victories in the two-wheel premier class in Spielberg so far (2020, 2021). Will the next triumph follow next year? One thing is certain: discounted tickets for the 2024 Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix are still available until 31 December.

The Formula 1 teams also traditionally set up their impressive motorhomes at Spielberg in the summer. The boom in the premier class on four wheels can also be seen in the rush for tickets for the Austrian GP 2024 - the race for the best seats for the "Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria 2024" at the Red Bull Ring is entering the home straight. If you want to be part of this motorsport festival with a legendary supporting programme from 28 to 30 June, you should act fast.

Don't miss a highlight with the "Season Pass"

The best racing drivers in the world will return to the heart of Styria in 2024 and ensure first-class motorsport in one place. Fans can secure the four highlight events at the Red Bull Ring with just one ticket: in addition to Formula 1 and MotoGP, the "Season Pass" is also the gateway to living motorsport history at the Red Bull Ring Classics (7 to 9 June) and to thrilling wheel-to-wheel duels in the DTM (27 to 29 September).

The "Premium" option guarantees a place on the start-finish grandstand with a reserved parking space for Formula 1, MotoGP and DTM, while the "Standard" option guarantees a standing area for Formula 1 and MotoGP as well as free choice of seats for the Red Bull Ring Classics and DTM.

If you have your eye on standing or start-finish grandstand seats for Formula 1 that are currently unavailable, the Season Pass is the way to go. The motto here is also strike quickly - the contingent is limited.

Details on the 2024 calendar, tickets for the highlight racing series and all other information can be found at www.redbullring.com

Tip: If you're looking for plenty of action in winter too, the Red Bull Ring is the place to be - whether on a snowmobile, off-road buggy or KTM X-Bow, winter at the Ring has a lot to offer.