Today only: Advance booking prices for Spielberg 2024

MotoGP fans who have not yet secured a ticket for the Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2024 from 16 to 18 August should snap it up before the New Year.

The Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring has been a summer regular since 2016. Last August, 173,017 spectators ensured an exuberant atmosphere and a dream backdrop in the heart of Styria.

The MotoGP stars will be back in Spielberg from 16 to 18 August 2024. In addition to the double racing action with the sprint on Saturday and the GP race on Sunday, numerous side event highlights with motorsport entertainment and concerts in the "MotoGP Bike City" will ensure a top-class festival as usual. Of course, there will also be opportunities to meet the two-wheeled stars in person, take souvenir photos and get autographs.

Watch out: The advance booking offers expire today, 31 December 2023!

Tickets and all other information about the 2024 Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix can be found at www.redbullring.com.