Jorge Martin's promise: World champion one day

Pramac ace Jorge Martin kept the 2023 MotoGP World Championship open until the final in Valencia, but ultimately lost out to Ducati factory rider Pecco Bagnaia - and believes he knows which moments were decisive.

Jorge Martin challenged his brand colleague and defending champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia in the 2023 World Championship battle until the final showdown in Valencia. The second half of the season was often dominated by the Pramac star, especially on Saturdays, who is the undisputed sprint king of the season with a total of nine victories over the short distance (and 168 sprint points compared to Bagnaia's 140).

However, the 25-year-old Madrilenian and his team also made two serious mistakes in the main races: In Mandalika, Martin crashed while leading, and on Phillip Island he was pushed down to fifth place with the soft rear tyre in the final laps.

The runner-up is aware that he did not lose the title as a result of the crash at the season finale in Valencia. Looking back, he also cited the GP races in Indonesia and Australia as crucial points. "Those were races that could have changed the starting position - to lead or to be 27 points behind, that was the point. Being too good at that moment perhaps gave me too much confidence. I said to myself: 'I can take a five-second lead, I can win with a different tyre, I can do what I want...' But this is MotoGP and you can't do that. You have to be very aware of where you are and try to always have the same tools as your rivals."

The "Martinator" had started to build up his self-confidence bit by bit during his perfect Misano weekend. "I think Misano was the moment when I thought: 'I'm the strongest at the moment'. Winning at Misano, at home, was incredible. It was the best feeling ever," he emphasised, referring to the home track of Bagnaia and the other VR46 protégés. "In India, I won the sprint and was second on the wrong tyre. I then won both races in Japan and that was the point at which I said: 'Okay, we can win the world championship'."

"Then the pressure also came, I didn't enjoy it anymore, I struggled a lot mentally in Thailand and Qatar," admitted the 2018 Moto3 World Champion. "It was the first time I felt that kind of pressure and I didn't enjoy it. And I think if I enjoy it like in Valencia, I'm the fastest. Hopefully I'll learn from it and enjoy it next year."

Martin announced to his Prima Pramac squad on the day of the bitter World Championship defeat: "I promised my team that we would be world champions one day. It hasn't happened yet, maybe it won't happen next year either, but I feel that I can do it."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.