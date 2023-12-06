Lin Jarvis: "Unfortunately, concessions are very important for us"

Yamaha fell behind in the MotoGP World Championship compared to the European factories. Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Racing, commented on the construction sites and the significance of the new train licences.

For the first time since 2003, Yamaha did not win a Grand Prix last season. Fabio Quartararo, still world champion in 2021, did not finish higher than tenth overall. His team-mate Franco Morbidelli left for Pramac-Ducati in 13th place.

In order to help the struggling Japanese manufacturers in particular, a new "concessions" system was introduced after a long back and forth and many discussions in the manufacturers' association MSMA: from 2024, the factories will be divided into four groups based on the constructors' points accumulated. Yamaha is currently in the weakest Group D alongside Honda, because less than 35 per cent of the leading manufacturer's championship points have been captured.

As a result, the Japanese will receive a number of concessions which, in addition to greater freedom in testing (260 test tyres, private tests also with regular riders, on all GP circuits), will allow a second update to the aerodynamics package and, above all, engine development during the season. In addition, 9 or 10 engines per rider and season are permitted (depending on the number of races), compared to only 7 or 8 for Ducati in Group A.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Yamaha Race Director Lin Jarvis discusses the necessity of these "concessions", among other things.

Lin, your test rider Cal Crutchlow said in Japan that the M1 does not lack power, but only the way in which this power can be utilised. Fabio Quartararo has a different opinion. Who should you listen to?

Ultimately the rider who rides the Grands Prix. The test rider has a lot of experience and gives his ideas. But if Fabio perhaps realises that he is faster with a different engine and a slightly different riding style, he will certainly be convinced very quickly. Luca Marmorini has a lot of confidence in the in-line four-cylinder. In Qatar we even saw Fabio overtaking other riders on the straights - and a top speed of 353 km/h with an M1 is something you don't see very often! We're lacking in acceleration at the moment. When the track offers less grip, our rivals accelerate much better out of the corners than we do. We have to work on that and that's what Cal will do. He believes that we don't need so much horsepower at low revs.

How important are the "concessions" for Yamaha and what do you need?

They are - unfortunately - very important for us. If we want to make the step forward again, then we need more opportunities to test. Next year we will only have two riders. Testing will help us, it will give us more freedom. We can use more engines and also change the specifications during the season.



Qualifying is another matter. We don't manage to make full use of the grip that a new tyre offers. We can't find that last half-second, whereas the competition can. On Friday afternoon in Valencia, we were 13th and 14th on the grid, and if you're also in those positions on the grid, especially on a track like Valencia where overtaking is difficult, then you're already behind.

In 2024, it will be possible to complete up to six wildcard events. Will Yamaha take advantage of this?

There is no point if these wildcard events are not part of our development programme. But we will certainly do more than this year, because one is far too few. I am convinced we will do at least three, maybe more. We have extended the contract with Cal for another two years. We will also hold more tests in Europe.

Do you understand if not all the factories think that a competitor who has achieved three podium finishes and some top 5 results in the last few races needs to make concessions?

Yes, I understand that. Some people are of the opinion that there are too many Ducati in the World Championship. That's my opinion too, but it's still not unfair. They have offered these very powerful machines at a good price. Other factories have not done that and it has worked well for Ducati, with eight riders now.



For the championship, I think it would be better to have a limit of, say, six bikes, rather than a Ducati Cup, which is how some people are rewriting the championship at the moment. But, although they are stronger than us, Aprilia and KTM are not yet at the level of Ducati. If Yamaha and Honda benefit from these concessions, it will of course be more difficult for these two factories. So, I understand, but they should not forget that Yamaha and Honda also agreed at the time that there should be concessions for new constructors.

So it's about the big picture, you mean?

Correct. It's better for the championship and this way we can prevent the Japanese factories from leaving MotoGP in the future. That is much more important in the long term.

Yamaha will not turn its back on the championship?

No, definitely not.