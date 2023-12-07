How the new "concessions" regulation works

A new "concessions" system came into force for the 2024 MotoGP World Championship, which divides the manufacturers into four groups with corresponding restrictions and privileges based on their points haul in the 2023 season.

In a season with 20 Grands Prix, a manufacturer could score a maximum of 740 points in the constructors' classification, in which only the best-placed rider of a factory counts (20 main races with 25 points for the winner and 20 sprints with 12 points for the winner). However, because the Tissot Sprint on Phillip Island fell victim to rain and wind, 728 points are the basis for the calculation (740-12 for the cancelled sprint) and the resulting division into the four new performance groups.

Ducati won the 2023 Constructors' World Championship with 700 points, meaning that the Italian factory from Borgo Panigale scored 96.15 per cent - which clearly puts Ducati in the first group (Rank A from 85 per cent).

With 373 points, KTM has a score of 51.24 per cent, while Aprilia has 326 points and a score of 44.78 per cent. This puts these two manufacturers in the third group (Rank C between 35 and 60 per cent).

Yamaha scored 196 points, which is only 26.92 per cent of the maximum possible constructors' points in 2023, while Honda scored 185 points or 25.41 per cent, meaning that the Japanese manufacturers will start the new season in the fourth group with the most concessions (rank D with less than 35 per cent).

These restrictions and concessions apply in the respective groups:

Rank A (currently only Ducati)

This group includes the most successful manufacturers who have scored no less than 85 per cent of the maximum available points in the Constructors' World Championship.



Test tyres: 170

Private tests: only for the test riders

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 0

Engines per season: 7 or 8 (depending on the number of races)

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank B (currently nobody)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored 60 to 85 per cent of the possible points in the Constructors' Championship.



Test tyres: 190

Private tests: only for the test drivers

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 3

Engines per season: 7 or 8

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank C (currently KTM and Aprilia)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored 35 to 60 per cent of the maximum available points in the Constructors' World Championship.



Test tyres: 220

Private tests: only for the test riders

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 6*

Engines per season: 7 or 8

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank D (currently Honda and Yamaha)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored less than 35 per cent of the possible points in the Constructors' Championship.



Test tyres: 260

Private tests: Any rider, at any time (incl. shakedown test; however, the rule still applies that nobody is allowed to test on the GP circuit in the two weeks before a Grand Prix).

Number of GP test tracks: no restriction

Wildcards: 6*

Engines per season: 9 or 10

Engine development not frozen from the start of the season

Aero updates: 2**



*= Wildcards not affected by "engine specification freeze"; maximum three wildcards before and maximum three after the summer break

**= must delete one of the older "aero specifications"

Semi-annual status review

However, the first changes to the composition of these groups may occur as early as the start of the 2024 summer break. Based on half of the points from the 2023 season and the first half of the 2024 season, the percentages will then be reviewed.



This is because the requirements for the "concessions" will be reviewed at two points in time with immediate effect:

Window 1: From the first to the last event of the season.

Window 2: From the first event after the summer break to the last event before the summer break of the following season.

If a manufacturer changes the rank after the summer break, the following happens with immediate effect:

The "test tyre allowance" is immediately reduced/increased according to the new group. Unless the manufacturer has already used more tyres than are permitted in the new group (rank).

Private test drives with or without contracted riders.

Tests on any GP circuit. Or the manufacturer nominates three test tracks for the rest of the season.

Wildcard entries are immediately reduced/increased according to the new group (this includes the cancellation of any wildcards that have already been approved).

The permitted aero updates will be reduced/increased immediately according to the new group. Unless the manufacturer has already used more than are permitted in the new group (rank).

If the rank C changes to D: The number of engines is increased with immediate effect; at the same time, engine development is no longer frozen. The engine specification is free. One additional aero update is authorised; one must be disposed of.

For the next season: