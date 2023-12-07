Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati): "Barcelona was very hard"

Looking back, MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia makes no secret of how much the frightening accident at the Catalunya GP affected him. Especially on the sprint distance, he was not his old self afterwards.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia won the sprint première at the season opener in Portimão and followed this up with three more victories over the short distance in Austin, Mugello and Spielberg. However, Saturdays were mostly dominated by his title rival Jorge Martin, especially in the second half of the season. "At the beginning, the sprints saved me a bit, but at the end they got me into trouble," said the Ducati works rider.

The pure sprint points for the 2023 season also show this:

1st Martin, 168 points. 2. Bagnaia 140. 3. Binder 109. 4. Bezzecchi 87. 5. Marini 54. 6. Viñales 54. 7. Alex Márquez 50. 8. Aleix Espargaró 48. 9. Miller 47. 10. Marc Márquez 38. 11. Zarco 37. 12. Di Giannantonio 19. 13. Quartararo 19. 14. Oliveira 14. 15. Bastianini 13. 16. Pedrosa 10. 17. Rins 9. 18. Morbidelli 7. 19. Pol Espargaró 4. 20. Augusto Fernández 3. 21. Raúl Fernández 1.

Basically, Bagnaia prefers to be able to rely on his strength on race Sunday. "The GP race is on Sunday and it's important to be strong in that race. But because there are two races with different situations in the World Championship, we will certainly have to take a step forward. For half of the season, I lost points on Saturday and made up points on Sunday... We have to improve," emphasised the now 28-time GP winner (18 of them in MotoGP).

The 26-year-old Italian identified his horror accident shortly after the start of the Catalunya GP as the crux of the season, when he crashed hard while leading and was hit on the legs by Brad Binder, who was following behind. "Barcelona slowed us down. From that moment on, I struggled a lot - not yet in Misano, because only a week later I was mainly concerned with being able to ride the bike at all because I was in a lot of pain. But after that moment I struggled a bit with my speed, in qualifying and in the sprint. Throughout the second half of the season I always struggled in the sprint, I was never as fast as I expected or as fast as I was in the first half of the season. I will definitely have to improve there next year, but we have already made a big step forward in the last few races."

Looking back, the now two-time MotoGP champion openly admits: "Barcelona was tough, very tough. The crash itself was already very violent, plus the fact that Brad drove over my legs. That was even scarier. I was lucky that Enea [Bastianini] crashed in the first corner and took five riders out of the race."

"I was lucky, I was very lucky," Bagnaia realises. "And it was also lucky that I had the next race a few days later. So I prepared everything to be ready for Misano - I wasn't really ready because I couldn't move my knee." Despite pain in his coccyx and a large haematoma on his right knee, he fought for two third places at home. "Fortunately, I managed to ride and the two podium places helped me to focus solely on the world championship. But it was a very difficult moment. I think it was also a good lesson to improve myself, but I was also very lucky."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.