ALEX documentary shows: Yamaha veto against Márquez deal

Attentive SPEEDWEEK.com readers will remember that Alex Márquez was about to switch to Petronas Sprinta for the 2020 Moto2 World Championship in the summer of 2019. This was linked to the option of joining the Malaysian squad's Yamaha MotoGP customer team in 2021.

As is well known, however, this never materialised. What nobody wanted to officially confirm at the time for diplomatic reasons, the DAZN film "ALEX" now clearly shows: Yamaha strictly rejected a MotoGP deal with the brother of long-time Honda figurehead Marc Márquez.

In the documentary dedicated to him, the now 27-year-old Spaniard reveals in retrospect: "2019 was my fifth year in Moto2 and I was tired of being criticised for it. I had wanted to move up to MotoGP for years and halfway through the season in Brno I was offered another year in Moto2 and then - I think - two years in MotoGP with Petronas Yamaha. Fabio Quartararo was fighting at the front, I liked the bike and I thought it would suit my riding style well. But for x reason it didn't work out. I wouldn't call it a veto, but there was no OK from Yamaha, they gave their OK for a Moto2 year with Petronas, but not for the two MotoGP years. It all happened very quickly, from one week to the next, but given the situation, I decided with my team not to do it and to stay with Marc VDS for another year."

Razlan Razali also has his say in the DAZN film, even showing a photo on his smartphone documenting the moment when an agreement was actually reached with Alex Márquez. "I was the team manager of the Petronas Sepang Racing Team. In 2019, we had a motorbike in Moto2, but Dorna gave us a second slot for 2020. I liked Alex Márquez, he was on my list of candidates. So we held some secret meetings and signed in the Márquez motorhome so that he would ride for us in Moto2 for a year and then let Alex move up to MotoGP with us in 2021 as soon as Fabio Quartararo had moved to the factory team."

"We signed in August 2019, at 10pm," Razali went into detail. "I told Yamaha that I would sign Alex Márquez for Moto2 and then for MotoGP. But Yamaha replied: 'No, no member of the Márquez family is allowed to come to Yamaha'. I asked: 'Why? This is my team...' But it was down to Marc Márquez and what had happened in 2015. It became a personal matter for them."

However, Marc Márquez himself also emphasised on this subject: "More than the rivalry with Valentino Rossi, it was a rivalry with Yamaha, we never spoke much with Lin Jarvis... It's a shame that in the paddock these things happen, because it doesn't matter if you're related or friends, you have to separate these things. And I can say that many friends talk more on a technical level than my brother and I do."

In 2024, the Márquez brothers will be able to share all the secrets again as Gresini Ducati team-mates anyway - just like in 2020, when Alex Márquez found a way into the MotoGP class after Jorge Lorenzo's early retirement, alongside Marc Márquez in the Repsol Honda works team.