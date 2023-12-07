Fabio Di Giannantonio made the trophy disappear

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) finished on the podium in Valencia for the third time in his MotoGP career, but subsequently lost second place due to a tyre pressure infringement - but not the trophy.

Only 0.176 seconds separated Fabio Di Giannantonio from world champion Pecco Bagnaia at the season finale in Valencia and thus his second MotoGP victory. However, "Diggia" also celebrated second place in his last appearance as a Gresini rider.

However, after the podium ceremony and the press conference with the top three, the FIM MotoGP stewards announced that Di Giannantonio had been handed a three-second penalty for his second tyre pressure infringement (after the sprint in Valencia), which dropped him to fourth place in the standings behind Johann Zarco and Brad Binder.

When asked whether he had since returned the trophy for second place, the future VR46 Ducati rider put a finger to his mouth with a grin: "Shhh! I don't know where the trophy is now," he added with a laugh. "That just happened."

Diggia then explained that the frustration over the lost podium place was not that great. "Of course, there is a rule, and when we analysed what was missing, it wasn't a big mistake. The air pressure was really at the limit, we missed the minimum value by 0.01 bar, it's about two laps. So it was a small thing and I can't complain about the Gresini team. They were behind me when we were in last place on the grid and we worked together to achieve the maximum. When we are at the maximum level, I can't get angry if we make an offence. We had a great race and are simply taking the positives with us."

As a reminder: The target value for the front tyre, which Michelin has set at 1.88 bar (but can vary slightly depending on the track), must be maintained for more than 30 percent of the time in the sprint (15 or fewer laps) and more than 50 percent in the Grand Prix (more than 15 laps).

However, the tyre pressure regulation leaves a bad taste in the mouth, not least from the spectators' point of view. From next season, there will also no longer be a staggered penalty system; in 2024, the first offence will result in disqualification.

So in future, would it be necessary to wait for the data from the LDL sensors to be analysed before holding an award ceremony to avoid the risk of having to correct the result after the winners' photos? "Yes, in a way perhaps, because you celebrate and then lose your podium place. It's not so nice for the show," says Di Giannantonio. "But we have this rule now, which is what it is. From my side, I just give the maximum on the track, I go full throttle. Then it's also a team effort, that's how it's always been. You have to trust the team to make the right decisions, that applies to tyre pressure as well as tyre choice and set-up. It's a team thing. As I said, it's not good for the show, but that's the way it is and we have to work with it."

In hindsight, was the 25-year-old Roman happy not to have crossed the finish line as the winner? "Well, even in that case, the trophy would have disappeared," he replied with a laugh. "Of course, the best option is to celebrate a result and then keep it. But either way, it was okay."

Brad Binder proved to be a fair sportsman, by the way, and explained that from his point of view, even after the time penalty against Diggia, he was still in fourth place. After all, the Red Bull KTM star knows only too well from the Dutch TT how it feels to lose podium places after crossing the finish line.

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.