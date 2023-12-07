Records and curiosities about Pedrosa, Márquez and Co.

What do 1949 and 2023 have in common? In which MotoGP leaderboards did Dani Pedrosa and Marc Márquez move to the top? Interesting facts and figures from the 2023 season.

15 different MotoGP riders made it onto the GP podium in 2023, which corresponds to 68.2 per cent of the regular riders and equals the record from 2020 and 2021. All five manufacturers recorded GP podiums, but only three factories - Ducati, Aprilia and Honda - won the main races. There were also two sprint wins for KTM.

Ducati was the dominant force with a total of 17 victories by six riders. Both are records - never before has a manufacturer won more in the premier class in one season, never before with so many different riders (7x Bagnaia, 4x Martin, 3x Bezzecchi, 1x Zarco, 1x Di Giannantonio, 1x Bastianini).

A fact with rarity value: 2023 was only the second time since the 1949 World Championship debut season that there was no rider to win two Grands Prix in a row.

The result of the Thailand GP also speaks for the density of performance: there was only 15.093 seconds between winner Jorge Martin and Raúl Fernández in 15th place. That was the second-closest gap in the top 15 of all time; only in Doha in 2021 was it even closer (with 15 riders in 8.928 sec).

For the first time in the MotoGP four-stroke era, a customer team triumphed in the team classification with Prima Pramac Racing. Independent team riders also secured ten and thus half of the GP victories (4x Martin, 3x Bezzecchi and 1x each for Rins, Zarco and Di Giannantonio).

In Argentina (Bezzecchi ahead of Zarco and Alex Márquez) and France (Bezzecchi ahead of Martin and Zarco), the customer team riders took the entire podium in each case. This had only happened twice before in the entire MotoGP era (Qatar 2004 and Portugal 2020).

Alex Rins secured the only Honda victory of the season with his triumph in Texas, joining the select list of eight riders who have won a MotoGP race with two different brands - alongside Jack Miller, Andrea Dovizioso, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo, Maverick Viñales, Max Biaggi and Valentino Rossi. With his switch to Yamaha, Rins has the chance to be the first ever to win with three different manufacturers in 2024. However, Miller and Viñales are also pursuing the same goal.

Red Bull KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa rode to a sensational 4th place in Misano in his second race of the season, the best dry race result for a wildcard rider in the entire MotoGP era. Akira Ryo also achieved comparable results, finishing second in Suzuka in 2002, while Shinichi Itoh was fourth in the same race. Michele Pirro also finished fourth in Valencia in 2018, albeit in the rain.

Marc Márquez achieved one last and therefore particularly "romantic" podium before his Honda retirement in Motegi. It was his 140th GP podium in total, moving him ahead of Ángel Nieto into fifth place on the all-time leaderboard. Jorge Lorenzo is fourth with 152 top 3 results.

Aleix Espargaró, incidentally the ninth different Silverstone winner from the past nine British Grands Prix, took over fourth place in the list of riders with the most race appearances in the premier class this season. The 34-year-old Aprilia works rider now has 237 starts - only Valentino Rossi (372), Andrea Dovizioso (248) and Alex Barros (245) are ahead of him.

A first: In the Moto3 class, David Alonso secured the first ever GP victory for Colombia at Silverstone. With three further wins this season, he then rode to the title of best rookie in convincing style.