Ezpeleta: Are 44 starts too many? It depends on the measure

When World Championship promoter Dorna, the FIM and the IRTA team association announced at an extraordinary press conference in Austria last year that sprint races would be part of the weekend programme from 2023, the idea was initially met with a mixed response.

The new plans had been leaked in advance, with the travelling FIM President Jorge Viegas telling the assembled journalists: "I don't need to say anything, because you all already know the plans." The new situation means a "win-win situation" for everyone involved, said Viegas: More starts, more excitement and more enjoyment for spectators at home and on site.

Some riders agreed and were looking forward to an additional race on Saturday, while others were appalled that they had not been consulted before the new format was introduced. Team managers like Wilco Zeelenberg feared the extra stress and greater danger that an additional start would bring. Right at the first sprint in Portimão, Enea Bastianini was the first victim of a collision with Luca Marini on the first lap and there were also incidents in Jerez, Austria, India and Qatar shortly after the sprint start or on the first lap in which riders crashed and injured themselves.

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna, looks back on the first season with the new MotoGP format in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

There was a major change to the GP format in 2023 with the introduction of sprint races. How do you rate the season?

It was definitely a great season for us with big changes in the format, but also the integration of new people into our organisation. We are really happy. The new format was really positive. The numbers speak for themselves: we had the most viewers in a season, with a significant increase in viewership from last year to this year.



We weren't too proud either: if we had to make changes, we did. That's why halfway through the season we made the first practice session on Friday a free practice session and we will continue to make changes in the future for safety reasons if we need to. Unfortunately, we had a number of injuries at the beginning of the season and it also took some time for the teams and drivers to get used to the process. I think now that they realise this and have seen the risks and benefits on Saturday and Sunday, everything is a bit more stable.

However, we have also heard criticism of the new format from the drivers. There will be two additional Grands Prix next year, so 44 starts in total. Isn't that a bit too much?

There is always a measure of what is too much. I think forty years ago, people would probably have said that 18 races was too many. It depends on what you compare it to. We talk to the drivers a lot and they have a strong voice in the championship. We have also suggested a number of things, such as increasing the gap between the drivers on the grid to reduce the risk at the start. But the drivers preferred to leave it as it is.



There are also other factors on the bikes. The differences are smaller than ever before and I think it's a bit too early to have a full picture when this new format has only been around for one season. We will continue to talk to the riders and evaluate the format.

So nothing will change for next year?

No, we intend to continue with the format as it works very well - both with the spectators at the track and the TV viewers at home.