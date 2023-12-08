Dall'Igna: How does Ducati handle Martin, Márquez & Co.

Ducati dominated the 2023 MotoGP World Championship at will, but the world championship battle between the brand colleagues also brings challenges for the management around race director Gigi Dall'Igna - and Marc Márquez will join them in 2024.

Ducati won 17 of the 20 Grands Prix last season - a record for a manufacturer in the premier class. The fact that six different riders won for one factory in one year is also a first. With a total of 43 GP podiums in one season, the Desmosedici GP riders also surpassed the previous record of 39 podiums for Honda in 1997.

In the Riders' Championship, Ducati placed six representatives in the top nine, with defending champion and Ducati Lenovo factory rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia finding his fiercest rivals in his brand colleagues, above all Pramac ace Jorge Martin.

"This season's figures are incredible and I am very proud of them," summarised Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse. However, he also admitted: "It was a difficult year because two riders were fighting for the world championship. This is difficult for us because we have to offer everyone the best opportunities to win the title. Of course, it's better for us if Pecco wins in the end because of the very important sponsors for Ducati Corse. But we have to be fair in sporting terms and give both the best opportunities - and that's what we did," he emphasised.

World champion Bagnaia impressed the Ducati mastermind above all with his mental strength. "It was a difficult end to the season for him from Barcelona onwards, Jorge was faster than him on many tracks. Pecco can handle the pressure quite well during the season, which is very important."

However, Dall'Igna was not sparing with praise for Martin, who said after losing the title fight that he would probably never ride in Ducati red if he had not shown enough in 2023. "Jorge has done a fantastic job this season and certainly deserves to be in the factory team," agreed the Ducati race director. "Unfortunately, there are only two places in the works team. There are valid contracts that have to be respected. We are Ducati, we honour contracts. At the end of next year, the contracts will expire and we will then weigh up which options will be the best for Ducati. I believe that we have done our duty with Jorge. We gave him the bike with which he could fight for the World Championship right to the end without doing anything that could have put him at a disadvantage. They fought for the world title on equal terms and will also start the next world championship on equal terms."

In 2024, the Ducati armada will have a prominent addition with Marc Márquez in the Gresini customer team. When asked explicitly whether it was true that Ducati did not actually want the eight-time world champion, Dall'Igna confirmed without equivocation: "Ducati's position was certainly that Ducati did not want Márquez." Nevertheless, it was an honour that one of the most important riders in history wanted a bike from Borgo Panigale.

However, the Ducati race boss is also aware that the eight-time world champion will present an additional challenge internally. "Marc is certainly an 'unwieldy' rider, precisely because he is one of the most important riders in the history of the Motorcycle World Championship. It will be up to us to be good at managing the relationship between all the teams and all the people who work with Ducati - also because I believe that one of our strengths is the harmony that exists within our teams."

There was a less harmonious foretaste after the season finale between future brand colleagues Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Márquez, when "Bez" accused the Spaniard of being the dirtiest rider in the MotoGP World Championship. Dall'Igna did not want to attach much importance to the incident: "Something like that can happen in a race - and then it goes away."

And what does the arrival of Márquez mean for the now two-time MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia? "I don't think it will change much," replied Dall'Igna, once again emphasising his calmness. "He is a two-time world champion and must do everything he can to be crowned world champion for a third time. There are not many riders who have managed to win the world championship in two consecutive years. That makes him one of the most important riders in the World Championship at the moment."

With regard to development, Dall'Igna firmly stated: "I listen to all riders in exactly the same way. I have never listened to just one rider. That would be wrong from my point of view. The important thing is to improve the bike. And I am convinced that if the bike has a problem - even if the factory rider does not address it - and I solve this problem, the factory rider will also be able to be faster on the track. I have always listened to all my riders throughout my life and will continue to do so."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26/11):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.