Jorge Lorenzo on Luca Marini: "A mistake in sporting terms"

At first glance, it was quite unusual and surprising that Rossi's brother Luca Marini gave up his secure position in the family VR46 team, and therefore also a Ducati as the best motorbike currently on the MotoGP grid, to take over from Marc Márquez in the beleaguered Repsol Honda works team.

However, the 26-year-old Italian actually saw a potentially unique opportunity to become a factory rider, develop a motorbike and fulfil his childhood dream - and not least to step out of the shadow of his famous brother and nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi

Nevertheless, Jorge Lorenzo has a clear opinion on Marini's move: "From a sporting point of view, I think it's a mistake," the five-time world champion made clear to his Spanish colleagues from "AS". "I believe that Honda's desperate situation has created a contractual and financial opportunity for Marini, who otherwise would certainly have continued with VR46, which he would have found difficult to refuse," he continued.

Nevertheless, the three-time MotoGP World Champion would have made a different decision in Marini's position: "For me, the best bike would have been the priority in order to show my potential and win a world championship. If you win, your value as a rider will always increase."

"Switching for money or to take on a challenge on a bike that is basically worse than the one you have... It's complicated. Many riders have been injured in the process," said the 36-year-old Spaniard, who ended his career prematurely at the end of 2019 after just one year on the Honda RC213V. One of the reasons for this was a vertebral injury sustained in Assen.

Nevertheless, Marini did well on his Honda debut, finishing tenth in the Valencia test, 0.703 seconds behind the fastest time of the day set by Maverick Viñales (Aprilia). In addition, his future team-mate Joan Mir reported that he had finally noticed improvements on the 2024 prototype.

After the sobering performance of the world's largest motorbike manufacturer in recent MotoGP seasons, Lorenzo nevertheless said: "It's hard to imagine that the Honda will be the best bike in two or three years' time." And Marini is already 26 years old, making the Italian one of the tallest MotoGP riders, while the Honda is one of the smallest motorbikes. "They will have to make considerable adjustments for Marini, who is almost 1.90 metres tall. Even I didn't feel comfortable with my legs at 1.72 metres tall."

The Mallorcan, who rode both the Desmosedici GP and the RC213V during his active career, also pointed out: "Honda and Ducati are the complete opposite when it comes to confidence in the front." He therefore feared many crashes. Marc Márquez is known to have had 29 crashes in his last Honda season.

MotoGP test results Valencia (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431