Jorge Lorenzo on Luca Marini: "A mistake in sporting terms"
At first glance, it was quite unusual and surprising that Rossi's brother Luca Marini gave up his secure position in the family VR46 team, and therefore also a Ducati as the best motorbike currently on the MotoGP grid, to take over from Marc Márquez in the beleaguered Repsol Honda works team.
However, the 26-year-old Italian actually saw a potentially unique opportunity to become a factory rider, develop a motorbike and fulfil his childhood dream - and not least to step out of the shadow of his famous brother and nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi
Nevertheless, Jorge Lorenzo has a clear opinion on Marini's move: "From a sporting point of view, I think it's a mistake," the five-time world champion made clear to his Spanish colleagues from "AS". "I believe that Honda's desperate situation has created a contractual and financial opportunity for Marini, who otherwise would certainly have continued with VR46, which he would have found difficult to refuse," he continued.
Nevertheless, the three-time MotoGP World Champion would have made a different decision in Marini's position: "For me, the best bike would have been the priority in order to show my potential and win a world championship. If you win, your value as a rider will always increase."
"Switching for money or to take on a challenge on a bike that is basically worse than the one you have... It's complicated. Many riders have been injured in the process," said the 36-year-old Spaniard, who ended his career prematurely at the end of 2019 after just one year on the Honda RC213V. One of the reasons for this was a vertebral injury sustained in Assen.
Nevertheless, Marini did well on his Honda debut, finishing tenth in the Valencia test, 0.703 seconds behind the fastest time of the day set by Maverick Viñales (Aprilia). In addition, his future team-mate Joan Mir reported that he had finally noticed improvements on the 2024 prototype.
After the sobering performance of the world's largest motorbike manufacturer in recent MotoGP seasons, Lorenzo nevertheless said: "It's hard to imagine that the Honda will be the best bike in two or three years' time." And Marini is already 26 years old, making the Italian one of the tallest MotoGP riders, while the Honda is one of the smallest motorbikes. "They will have to make considerable adjustments for Marini, who is almost 1.90 metres tall. Even I didn't feel comfortable with my legs at 1.72 metres tall."
The Mallorcan, who rode both the Desmosedici GP and the RC213V during his active career, also pointed out: "Honda and Ducati are the complete opposite when it comes to confidence in the front." He therefore feared many crashes. Marc Márquez is known to have had 29 crashes in his last Honda season.
MotoGP test results Valencia (28 November):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec
3. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093
4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171
5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263
6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648
10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769
13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824
15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899
16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030
18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223
19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311
20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723
22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059
23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431