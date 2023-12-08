Augusto Fernández: "Sprint format was no help"

Looking back on his first MotoGP season, Augusto Fernández (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) describes the challenge that the sprint format poses, especially for a rookie. But it won't get any easier in 2024.

"The season was good, we improved race by race and got closer to the top guys and Brad as the KTM reference," was Augusto Fernández's conclusion after his first year in the premier class. As the only up-and-coming rider, he was already assured of the title of "Rookie of the Year" in advance, with 71 points putting him in 17th place in the World Championship compared to his other MotoGP colleagues with more experience.

However, only three of these points came from the sprint races, in which half points are awarded to the top nine over half the distance. "That was my biggest weakness - the qualifying sessions and the sprint," said the 2022 Moto2 World Champion. "But we improved a lot on the Saturdays on the last race weekends of the season. The focus was mainly on improving the time chase. In the end, we finished in the top 10 twice in the sprint, so the progress is there. We have to be satisfied with how the season went."

"The new format, where you have to perform on Friday afternoon in order to qualify directly for Q2, didn't really help me," said the 26-year-old Madrilenian. "It was quite difficult to discover each track for the first time on the MotoGP bike. For me, it was like coming to a new track every time. Going into next year's weekends with some knowledge will be helpful - at least I hope so."

So does the new sprint format make it more difficult for a rookie? "I've never experienced what it was like in MotoGP without sprints. But I never had the feeling that I was ready to race at the time of the sprint. There were still a few things I would have liked to try out with the set-up or riding style. But the sprint helped me a lot to be ready for the main race because it paints a good and real picture of how the race will go and what pace the others have because everyone is pushing. It's not like a practice, the sprint is a real race and that helped me a lot for the GP races."

"After the sprint we always realised a lot of things and I don't know if we would have got to that point in a practice session. The sprint gives you a real feel for what the race will be like. So we are probably better prepared for Sunday, but Fridays and Saturdays were very difficult for me with this format," summarised Augusto Fernández.

"Qualifying makes a big difference these days. Your grid position can affect your entire weekend," said the GASGAS-Tech3 rider, who will have the youngest Moto2 champion, Pedro Acosta, as his team-mate in 2024. "I don't expect it to be easy next year. I'll have a new team-mate, a strong team-mate. Of course, the goals are also higher than this season, so it certainly won't be easier," Augusto emphasised.

