Brad Binder (KTM): "I had expected more in 2023"

Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder takes a self-critical look at the 2023 season despite finishing fourth in the World Championship. He is "not really satisfied", but is confident for 2024.

Brad Binder finished the 2023 season as the best non-Ducati rider in fourth place. The 28-year-old won two sprints in Termas de Río Hondo and Jerez, but he still has to wait for his first GP victory since his memorable triumph on slick tyres in the rain at the 2021 Austrian GP.

The South African was therefore not entirely satisfied with his season. "To be honest, I expected a lot more this season," admitted Binder. "I had the feeling that we were capable of much more. But I made a lot of mistakes and missed a lot of opportunities. But okay, that's life, it can happen. With this new format, everyone seems to have made a lot of mistakes."

"When you're doing your absolute best, whether it's first place or 10th place, you can make mistakes," said the South African. "I sometimes tried to push a bit too hard this year instead of accepting some limitations - and fell flat on my face, which wasn't ideal. But I think we can learn a lot from this season."

"I have to say that my team and KTM have made an incredible step compared to last year. For sure we have to make another step to just stay in the game because everything is always evolving," added the Red Bull KTM factory rider. "I know I can improve on my side, if they can do the same then hopefully we'll be in a much better situation."

"I'm really looking forward to getting going again next year," said Binder, already looking ahead to 2024. "We now have these months to really build from here, understand, develop and find small improvements in all areas. If we can do that, I believe we can come back next season with everything we need to really fight for victories."

As is well known, the two-time MotoGP winner mainly wants more "edge grip", i.e. better lateral grip. "It is very clear to me that this is what we are missing. At the same time, it is also very clear to me that they have improved every other area. So I feel a bit bad always asking the guys about this one thing when they've done everything else much better. But it's absolutely clear to me that it's going to be difficult until we get this under control."

However, Brad Binder has full confidence in his Red Bull KTM squad. "It's always cool to have a factory behind you that wants to win even more than I do. And I hope that we can do it together."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.