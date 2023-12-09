Exclusive: 2024 also GASGAS-Tech3 with carbon chassis

In October, the Pierer Group was still considering the possibility of developing carbon and aluminium chassis in parallel with the two MotoGP teams. Now it is certain: GASGAS Tech3 will also get the new carbon frames.

It is undisputed: Since Red Bull KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa caused a sensation at the Misano GP on 9/10 September with the new carbon chassis from KTM with two terrific fourth places in the sprint and in the main race on Sunday, it is clear that the Austrian factory has come one step closer to the overpowering Ducati bikes with this new frame material.

Brad Binder also proved this at the finale in Valencia, where he blew away the Ducati armada with a strong second place on Saturday and was once again the best non-Desmosecidi rider with third place on Sunday. And in the Riders' Championship, the South African finished fourth and (sixth in last year's World Championship with 188 points) ensured the best KTM result in MotoGP since joining in 2017; he collected 293 points this year.

Binder and Miller received the first four carbon chassis by air freight for the Japanese GP in Motegi (1st October) after the first test at Misano on Monday (11th September), initially only one model each for Friday. But on Saturday, both Red Bull KTM factory riders had two new carbon KTM RC16s in the pits.

"We have more 'edge grip' with the new chassis material. That's something I've been asking the engineers for all year," explained Binder.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsport Director, then quickly choked off all possible questions on the subject of when GASGAS riders Pol Espargaró and Augusto Fernández would also receive a motorbike with a carbon frame and expressed their satisfaction.

"Supplying the GASGAS riders with carbon frames is not our priority at the moment," said Beirer at the beginning of October. "Our priority now is to familiarise ourselves with this new chassis in extreme cases, and MotoGP is extreme cases. When you bring in a new chassis in the middle of the season, you first have to tune it and find out what the right levers are to turn in every weather situation and on every race track.

For us, it was important that Brad Binder has the strongest package available in terms of performance, which he wants because he realises it best. We are still learning all the time. In Motegi we had a wet race and got our first insights on a wet track. In the wet warm-up on Sunday at Phillip Island, we were able to ride with it again in the rain. After that, we were much better prepared for rain training sessions."

In order to avoid constant questions from Pol Espargaró and Augusto Fernández and also from rookie Pedro Acosta, who sat on the MotoGP KTM for the first time at the Valencia test on 18 November, Beirer diplomatically mentioned the possibility of having the KTM and GASGAS teams develop two different chassis materials in parallel in the future.

When the KTM MotoGP factory riders Binder, Miller and Pol Espargaró showed the competition some respect in the Phillip Island qualifying session on Friday with 1st, 2nd and 5th place, such a strategy even seemed to make sense.

But in Munderfing it had long been clear: the future of the MotoGP chassis looks bleak - because it is made of carbon fibre.

And if Pierer Mobility AG is already using Hervé Poncharal's customer team under the name GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team, then the best technical conditions should also be created there - not least because of Pedro Acosta, who at the age of 19 has already won two world championship titles and has long been celebrated as the "new Marc Márquez" for good reason.

At the Valencia test, we were still looking in vain for carbon chassis in the GASGAS pit. But that will change at the next test in Sepang in February.

The Pierer Group has already achieved a fifth place in the 2020 World Championship with Pol Espargaró, a sixth in 2022 with Binder and now a fourth. And since Ducati has regarded the Pramac team as a second works team for years, attracting better riders and achieving corresponding success, as demonstrated by the five GP victories with Martin and Zarco in 2023, the best conditions are now being created for GASGAS in MotoGP. Similar to 2020, when Miguel Oliveira secured two magnificent MotoGP triumphs for the Red Bull-KTM Tech3 team in Spielberg and Portimão.

Basically, it was always to be expected that the Pierer Group would not send the jewel Acosta into his first MotoGP year in 2024 with second-class material. KTM has already lost two home-grown riders from the Pierer universe, Jorge Martin and Rául Fernández, to Ducati and Aprilia, and this must be prevented at all costs with Acosta, because Honda and Ducati were already hot on his heels when they were still hoping that KTM would not find a MotoGP place for him.

It is now certain that the two Moto2 world champions Fernández and Acosta will start the season with carbon chassis at the Malaysia test.

And KTM Factory Racing may not even need a larger budget for this. Because the GASGAS team of Aspar Martinez will be financed in the small classes Moto3 and Moto2 in future with 1 million euros from the Chinese Pierer partner CFMOTO, the GASGAS marketing budget previously invested there can be reallocated to GASGAS-Tech3.

As a result, Tech3 is also switching from KTM to the GASGAS brand in the Moto3 class after four years (racing will be on identical KTM RC4s). And the additional costs for the switch from the inexpensive aluminium to the more expensive carbon chassis are also included in the Tech3 budget.

Pierer Mobility AG is investing a total of 8.3 million euros per year for GASGAS' GP presence (the Moto2 class will be discontinued in 2024, with CFMOTO joining Jorge "Aspar" Martinez in Moto2).

"Originally, our goal was to become MotoGP World Champion with the tubular steel frame," admits Pit Beirer. "We have won seven MotoGP races with this concept so far, two with Brad and five with Miguel. Brad Binder finished sixth in the 2022 World Championship, Pol Espargaró was fifth in 2020. And before the 2023 Japan GP, Brad was fourth in the World Championship with the steel chassis. It is not important what material the MotoGP frames at GASGAS will be made of. 80 percent of the starting grid has so far relied on aluminium chassis. All three material concepts are competitive, the times are often within a second of each other. But we remain innovative and are going in a different direction with our two MotoGP brands."

Ready to Race is the slogan. KTM has already distanced itself from the competition in the race for carbon chassis expertise. With four instead of two bikes in the field, this lead can perhaps be extended through technology. This is because Aprilia already had an RS-GP prototype with a carbon chassis in the pits for the first time during Tuesday's test for test rider Lorenzo Savadori in Valencia. But the project is still in the early stages.

At Ducati, such a carbon frame has long been in development. "It won't be long before all MotoGP manufacturers develop a carbon chassis," said Ducati Corse Race Director Gigi Dall'Igna at the debut of the carbon KTM in Misano.

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26/11):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.