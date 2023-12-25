Marc Márquez and Honda: The premature end of an era

The former success story between Marc Márquez and the Repsol Honda Team came to an end with the early termination of his contract after six MotoGP titles, 59 GP victories, 101 podium finishes and 64 pole positions.

Marc Márquez made his debut in the premier class on 7 April 2013 and won his first MotoGP race on 21 April. What has happened in the eleven years since then would probably not have been thought possible at the time. The Spaniard broke countless records, won six world championship titles and left his mark on the modern era of the premier class. A new chapter begins for the MotoGP superstar with Gresini and Ducati in 2024. Time to take a look at the past eleven years.

2013: The high-flyer

As a two-time world champion (2010 in the 125cc World Championship and 2012 in the Moto2 World Championship), the Spaniard had a remarkable rookie season in 2013. As the successor to Casey Stoner, Márquez had some expectations to fulfil in the Repsol Honda works team. But in his very first race at the Losail International Circuit, he dispelled all doubts with third place. At the second race of the season in Austin, he then crowned himself the youngest race winner in MotoGP history at the age of 20 years and 63 days. This historic victory was followed by an incredible five further victories and nine podiums, making Márquez the youngest MotoGP title winner of all time at the end of the year with a four-point lead over Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha).

2014: Márquez - The superiority

At the start of his second MotoGP season, Márquez shocked his rivals. The Honda rider won the first ten races of the season, a streak that was only broken by his team-mate Dani Pedrosa in Brno. Márquez added three more victories to his tally at Silverstone, Malaysia and Valencia and has since held the record for the most GP victories in a single season with 13. With a total of 19 races, this corresponds to a win rate of 72.22%. It was to be the Spaniard's most successful year, in which he was crowned world champion in Japan.

2015: The year of change

After a year of dominance, the 2015 season took an unexpected turn for Márquez. After winning the second round in Austin, he only climbed back to the top step of the podium in Germany. Instead of winning races, the Honda star, who is known for his uncompromising riding style, made headlines in other ways. In Argentina, an incident with Valentino Rossi and other tricky situations began to weigh on his season, which took a final turn with the memorable Sepang clash against "The Doctor". Although Márquez fought for the title until the end, Jorge Lorenzo ultimately took it.

2016: A more mature Márquez

After the heated incidents with Valentino Rossi, Márquez learnt to hold back and work more strategically, even though he continued to impress the fans with his spectacular saves. Five victories and seven further podium finishes brought the Catalan rider from Cervera his third MotoGP title.

2017: Dovi vs. Márquez

In the 2017 MotoGP season, the balance of power shifted as Lorenzo switched from Yamaha to Ducati and struggled there, while his team-mate Andrea Dovizioso became increasingly stronger. Yamaha star Rossi also started the season strongly, but once again nobody was able to beat Márquez. "Dovi" did manage to beat the five-time world champion in Spielberg and Japan, thus delaying the title decision until the season finale in Valencia, but Márquez once again proved his qualities and ultimately clinched his fourth title in the premier class.

2018: On the way to level 7

After the Termas clash, in which Rossi went down after a contact with Márquez, the Spaniard secured three consecutive victories. The rider from Cervera, who despite occasional attacks from his rivals was always on the podium, had the honour of being the first winner of the Thai GP on his way to his seventh title. Márquez celebrated his seventh world title in Motegi with a total of nine wins and five podium finishes.

2019: The season of records

Even though the 2014 season remained unchallenged with 13 victories, 2019 turned out to be another record-breaking year for the Honda star. With the exception of Austin, where Márquez crashed while leading, he finished on the podium in every one of the 19 races, twelve of them on the top step of the podium. The remaining six times he finished second. His pace was unattainable for his rivals, despite the attempts of up-and-coming riders such as rookie Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha). On his first 'match point' in Thailand, Márquez took his ninth win of the season and his eighth world title. He won three more races and ultimately achieved a record 420 world championship points.

2020: The turning point of his career

In a year characterised by the coronavirus pandemic, Marc was given his first chance to catch up with Rossi and win his ninth world title. The Spaniard signed a four-year contract extension with Honda, with which he wanted to build on his great track record. But everything changed at the very first round in Jerez. In the race, Márquez suffered a nasty highsider in which he broke his right humerus. After the operation, the Spaniard made his comeback just one week later on the same track, but had to pull out after the free practice sessions. A domestic incident subsequently led to another operation, which put Márquez out of action for the rest of the season.

2021: The long-awaited comeback

After a third operation, Márquez made his comeback at the third round of 2021 at the Algarve International Circuit. After a wait of 265 days and countless hours of rehab, he was back. In Le Mans, he was briefly in the lead in the rain before returning to the top step of the podium at the Sachsenring. After the summer break, the eight-time world champion fought a thrilling battle with Pecco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati) in Aragón before taking two more victories in Austin and Misano. Everything seemed to be going well, but an accident during motocross training put an end to this development due to a new attack of his diplopia.

2022: The return of the "Phoenix"

After the winter break, Márquez returned with renewed energy, but he had to take another break after a serious crash in Indonesia. The Spaniard returned to one of his favourite tracks, the Circuit of The Americas, but a mechanical problem at the start prevented a possible victory. In Mugello, he announced his decision to undergo a fourth operation on his right arm in order to save his career. His return came at the Misano test and despite a shaky first GP in Aragón, Márquez began his comeback in the final races of the year, taking his first pole position in three years in Japan and his 100th premier class podium in Australia.

2023: The end of an era

The revised MotoGP format also opened up new opportunities for Márquez to return to the top of the sport. The now 30-year-old celebrated a strong debut with third place in the very first sprint in Portimão. However, a wild crash in the main race and the resulting hand injury came to symbolise a season characterised by setbacks. The Spaniard recorded a total of 29 crashes and only made it onto the sprint podium twice in India and Valencia after the season opener in Portugal.

Márquez achieved his last and at the same time extremely emotional podium finish for Repsol Honda in their home country in Motegi, Japan. On 4 October 2023, both parties officially announced that they would be going their separate ways from the 2024 season onwards, with Gresini Ducati Racing announc ing the signing of the Spanish superstar eight days later.

The record-breaking collaboration between Marc Márquez and Repsol Honda finally came to an end in Valencia after eleven years, six World Championship titles, five Triple Crown wins, 59 victories, 101 podiums, 64 pole positions and 2,626 points scored.

"The Repsol Honda Team has always been the team that has shaped my career. And they always will be. We've won six world titles in the eleven years we've been together and I won't be able to do that with any other team. They will always be the team with which I have had the most success"