Pedro Acosta: Already a MotoGP title winner

Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta (GASGAS Tech3) has only ridden a MotoGP bike once so far, but the Spaniard is already guaranteed the title of "Rookie of the Year". Because he is the only newcomer to the class in 2024.

Since 2002, the newcomer in the premier class who collects the most championship points during his first season has been honoured with the Rookie of the Year Award. The Japanese rider Daijiro Kato first won this title in 2002 with seventh place in the World Championship after beating John Hopkins and Pere Riba.

Kato was followed in 2003 and 2006 by later MotoGP stars such as Nicky Hayden and Dani Pedrosa, both of whom rode for the Repsol Honda Team in their debut season. Sylvain Guintoli won the classification in 2007 with 16th place overall and Tito Rabat in 2016 with 21st place in the World Championship, as they were the only rookies on the MotoGP grid in their respective years.

Stefan Bradl competed in the highest-ranking motorbike class for the first time in 2012 for LCR Honda and had to hold his own against five other riders. With 135 points and 8th place in the World Championship, he secured the title ahead of Michele Pirro, the Colombian Yonny Hernandez, Danilo Petrucci, Mattia Pasini and Ivan Silva.

Since the Rookie of the Year classification was introduced in 2002, only one rider has managed to win the World Championship in his first year. Marc Márquez achieved this feat in 2013 when he secured his first of six MotoGP World Championship titles for the Repsol Honda works team with a four-point lead over Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha).

Pol Espargaró clinched the award for the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Team in 2014 with sixth place in the World Championship, before his Spanish compatriot Maverick Viñales prevailed over three other rookies on the Suzuki GSX-RR the following year. Although Brad Binder did not see the chequered flag in five races in 2020, the South African was crowned the most successful rookie of the year.

One year later, four rookies battled it out for the award. Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) and Enea Bastianini (Avintia) went head-to-head, with Martin ultimately winning by just nine points.

There were even five newcomers on the grid in the 2022 season, with Darryn Binder (WithU Yamaha RNF Racing) another Moto3 rider making the direct leap into the premier class after Jack Miller in 2015. With a pole position in Thailand, a podium finish in Assen and 87 points ahead of second-placed Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini), the Italian Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) finished 14th in the 2022 World Championship, making him the best newcomer.

The battle for the rookie title failed to materialise in 2023: As Moto2 World Champion Augusto Fernández (GASGAS Tech3) was the only one to be promoted to the MotoGP class, he was already the winner of the award before the season. Despite the lack of rookie competition, the Spaniard made a remarkable debut. In his first eleven Grand Prix races, Fernández finished in the points every time, his best result being a fantastic fourth place at Le Mans. In qualifying, the tall RC16 rider made it into Qualifying 2 a total of four times and finished his first MotoGP season with five top 10 results and 71 points in 17th place overall.

This will be the first benchmark for Pedro Acosta, who will line up alongside Fernández in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team from 2024. The 2023 Moto2 World Champion is also the only MotoGP rookie to secure the 2024 Rookie of the Year title ahead of time and without competition.

The Spaniard made his MotoGP debut at the Valencia test and immediately seemed to feel at home on the RC16 in the GASGAS-Tech3 colours. The 19-year-old finished the first day of winter testing just 1.223 seconds behind the best time set by Maverick Viñales (Aprilia), which was quite remarkable for a rookie.

All "Rookie of the Year" award winners in MotoGP

2002 (3 rookies): Daijiro Kato (Honda)

2003 (7 rookies): Nicky Hayden (Honda)

2004 (4 rookies): Rubén Xaus (Ducati)

2005 (3 rookies): Toni Elías (Yamaha)

2006 (4 rookies): Dani Pedrosa (Honda)

2007: (1 Rookie): Sylvain Guintoli (Yamaha)

2008: (4 Rookies): Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2009 (3 rookies): Mika Kallio (Ducati)

2010 (6 rookies): Ben Spies (Yamaha)

2011 (2 rookies): Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha)

2012 (6 rookies): Stefan Bradl (Honda)

2013 (6 rookies): Marc Márquez (Honda)

2014 (4 rookies): Pol Espargaró (Yamaha)

2015 (4 rookies): Maverick Vinales (Suzuki)

2016 (1 rookie): Tito Rabat (Honda)

2017 (4 rookies): Johann Zarco (Yamaha)

2018 (5 rookies): Franco Morbidelli (Honda)

2019 (4 rookies): Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

2020 (3 rookies): Brad Binder (KTM)

2021(4 rookies): Jorge Martin (Ducati)

2022 (5 rookies): Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

2023 (1 rookie): Augusto Fernández (KTM)