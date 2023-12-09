Stellenbosch: Brad Binder marries his Courtney

Brad Binder, 2016 Red Bull KTM Moto3 World Champion and now two-time MotoGP winner, is getting married to his fiancée Courtney Renniers today in Stellenbosch.

After the MotoGP test on Tuesday after the Valencia GP, 28-year-old Brad Binder told me that he would now be competing in the demanding "Roof of Africa" enduro competition in his home country and was then invited to a wedding the following Saturday (i.e. today, 9 December). I hypocritically asked him whether he was personally involved in this wedding in any way and had to make elaborate wedding preparations, but the extra-cool South African replied with a wry grin: "No, I just have to turn up."

Any uninformed listener could have got the impression that the MotoGP World Championship fourth-placed rider was simply invited as a guest to the wedding of a distant relative.

But Brad Binder insiders knew that the Red Bull KTM factory rider has been engaged to model Courtney Renniers since July 2022, and she already announced at the time: "Courtney Binder sounds good."

So today the wedding is taking place in Stellenbosch, South Africa, near Cape Town. The "MovenVliet" wine estate with a view of the mighty Table Mountain was chosen as the magnificent location.

The bride, Courtney, let it be known in the last few days that Brad saw himself more in the role of a largely uninvolved guest, but in the end he had no choice but to get dressed up and take on a leading role in the wedding as the groom.

On behalf of all SPEEDWEEK.com readers and Brad Binder fans, we send the handsome couple our best wishes for this magical wedding day and their life together.