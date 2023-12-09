Trackhouse Racing: "We will not be slowed down"

It has actually been clear since July that the short-term plans of the shady CryptoDATA-RNF-Aprilia team, which was founded a year ago, would have a limited shelf life. Even back then, KTM CEO Stefan Pierer reckoned that the two MotoGP slots of this Romanian-Malaysian racing team for 2024 and a second customer team alongside GASGAS Tech3 could fall into his hands.

However, a delegation from Trackhouse Racing already made an appearance in the MotoGP paddock at the Austrian GP (18th to 20th August) in Spielberg, introducing themselves to several MotoGP teams, including the Yamaha factory team, and exploring the entry possibilities and MotoGP customer team takeover modalities for a US investor. Jeremy Appleton, who had worked at Alpinestars and Triumph for many years and had repeatedly organised deals and acquired sponsors with his company "Rhinochaser", appeared as a consultant and door opener.

As the collapse of the RNF team at the overseas races became increasingly clear and the rift between the team owners culminated in the resignation of team headmaster and 40 per cent owner Razlan Razali (51), contacts between Trackhouse and Aprilia Racing and the MotoGP Participation Committee (consisting of IRTA, FIM and Dorna) became ever closer.

Meanwhile, Dorna officials were also concerned about the stability of RNF, which was one of six customer teams under contract until 2026. As no further loss of grid positions was desired following the withdrawal of Suzuki Ecstar at the end of 2022 and the reduction of the starting grid from 22 to 20 bikes, and the financial inconsistencies in connection with the CryptoData team intensified, new candidates for the two slots were examined. The Pierer request was out of the question because the committee did not want a third KTM team, but wanted to keep the only Aprilia satellite team alive. Leopard Racing was once again turned down for the premier class, with Trackhouse boss Justin Marks gradually emerging as the favourite for the two team slots.

CryptoDATA CEO Ovidiu Toma mimicked the serious businessman in the SPEEDWEEK.com interview in Valencia on the Sunday before last (26 November). The following day, he threatened to sue Dorna for breach of contract. But less than 24 hours later, he was sitting at a table with Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in Madrid and negotiating financial compensation for the "amicable" withdrawal.

However, the separation was not very peaceful, as the MotoGP Participation Committee had already stripped RNF of its two grid positions on the penultimate Monday morning (27 November), and on the same evening Aprilia Racing also cancelled its contract as motorbike supplier for 2024, leaving RNF without slots and without material, with riders Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández under contract with Aprilia anyway.

As a result, RNF Racing Limited lost the basis of its business.

Dorna shut down the CryptoDATA managers Toma and Maruntis with a financial settlement in order to be able to hand over the two starting positions to Trackhouse within a week.

Shortly before the agreement, Toma had complained that he had not expected to end up in a racing series in 2023 where dictatorship reigned.

This comment was presumably aimed at Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, who learnt a lot from Formula 1's sole ruler Bernie Ecclestone - and who, over 30 years, has turned motorbike GP racing, which had been run down by the FIM, into a universal, attractive and spectacular sport with high entertainment value with a great deal of flair and vision.

Dorna is now enjoying a "win-win" situation. The Spaniards have got rid of a MotoGP team that has lost its main sponsor three times in three years as a shaky candidate and has now found a US racing team as a partner for the first time since Kenny Roberts, which will strengthen the TV rights in the huge US market, bring new sponsors into play and boost the recently extremely low interest in the Red Bull US GP at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) through skilful marketing measures.

"It's great to know that interest in MotoGP is high and that everything is guaranteed for 2024," said Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna, at the Valencia GP. "The applications came from all over the world this time. We've never had a situation like this in the past. In the past, we only ever received emails from Italy, Spain or the rest of Europe when a MotoGP team was in trouble. We've always been contacted by people who were already in the paddock, but in a different class."

It was obvious that Ovidiu Toma was sometimes economical with the truth. He claimed to have invested 7 million euros in the MotoGP teams in one year. But the budget was 11.6 million, Dorna paid the usual 5 million euro subsidy for equipment directly to Aprilia instead of the team, and there were sponsors like Sterilgarda, Wispr and so on who also paid in money.

So you don't have to be a maths genius to realise that CryptoDATA and its corporate thicket barely contributed 7 million. Otherwise, for example, the November salaries could have been paid on time.

Toma told SPEEDWEEK.com a fortnight ago that the outstanding invoices only made up 1 per cent of the budget. That would have been the small sum of 1.16 million.

Trackhouse plans to disrupt normal operations

The new Trackhouse Racing Team has now taken over the two MotoGP slots from RNF-Aprilia and will retain the entire technical team as well as team manager Wilco Zeelenberg, continue to act as the only Aprilia MotoGP customer team, continue to employ the two riders Miguel Oliveira (Moto2 Vice World Champion 2018) and Raúl Fernández (Moto2 Vice World Champion 2022) and promote PJ Rashidi, the previous NASCAR team headmaster, to MotoGP team headmaster.

The 42-year-old Justin Marks is the owner of the Trackhouse Entertainment Group, which has made a name for itself in the USA with the Trackhouse Racing Team in NASCAR and will take its motorsport activities to a global level by entering the MotoGP World Championship in 2024.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the Trackhouse Entertainment Group will bring a breath of fresh air to the Formula 1 of two-wheel racing. With a cool design, eye-catching team clothing, financially strong new sponsors and a typically jovial American approach - "life is a beach."

In NASCAR, Trackhouse has won well-known companies such as Advent Health, Chevrolet, Coca Cola, Freeway Insurance, GoPro, Jockey, Kubota, Moose Fraternity, onx Homes/Renu, Quaker State, Siemens, Tootsies and Worldwide Express as partners.

Justin Marks drives the Trackhouse team with his exemplary and infectious energy and passion. "When we were kids, the world was our playground," he flashes back. "And possibilities were only limited by our imagination. We flew to Mars on toy rockets, we saved lives and won gold medals in our minds and raced only the fastest cars."

"When we grew up, we were expected to put those childhood dreams aside. But some of us refused to fulfil these expectations. To the dreamers, the Believers and all those who have always refused to grow up - we're going to take you with us. We've got you! And when someone tells you: 'Your time will come! Then let them know which hour has already truly struck."

At the debut of the Trackhouse NASCAR Racing Team, Justin Marks confidently emphasised: "There's only one reason we haven't won yet - because we've only just got here."

The enthusiastic Justin Marks also mentioned in a motivational speech on the Trackhouse website: "When the fans turn around for your team, return the favour with a nod of the head. We don't let them slow us down, because every language has a word for 'fast'. We don't care about standard behaviour, we aim to disrupt the norm and challenge the traditional rules. It's going to be an entertaining ride. That's Trackhouse!"