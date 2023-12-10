Pit Beirer (KTM): Quiet criticism of new concessions

New "concessions" for the MotoGP works Honda and Yamaha, which have fallen behind, have been discussed since June. A compromise has now been reached - and nobody is absolutely happy with it.

The compromise published after the Valencia GP regarding the new concession regulations for the MotoGP manufacturers has been accepted after six months of tug-of-war and endless discussions between the representatives of Ducati, Honda, Yamaha, Aprilia and KTM, with some mumbling.

In recent months, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has once again listened to the sensitivities and ideas of his contractual partners in individual discussions. The new regulations are very different from those that were originally intended to apply until the end of 2026. However, due to fears that Honda and Yamaha could pull the ripcord like Suzuki if they continue to fail, all members of the MSMA manufacturers' alliance nodded to the new concessions.

"The manufacturers are now categorised into four groups, or 'ranks', depending on their results. And if you have very few points, in future you can get more or less 'concessions' overnight in a current season," explained KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "For the good of the championship and because it obviously helps the promoter Dorna, we have agreed. We now want to give the competitors from Japan the opportunity to catch up with the leaders again."

At the height of the heated concessions meetings, Pit Beirer raged: "Honda won a race in 2023, we didn't. Why don't we get new concessions? Why don't we get new concessions? Honda should have invested the money in motorbike development in good time instead of in rider salaries."

In the end, Ducati was taken away 30 test tyres for 2024, while Aprilia and KTM received 20 more test tyres per year.

This concession fell on fertile ground at Pierer Mobility AG, as the Austrians now have three test riders in Dani Pedrosa, Pol Espargaró and Jonas Folger, and Mika Kallio is also still available.

Like KTM, Aprilia Racing will receive 220 test tyres in 2024, but has only used around 150 in the past with test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Ducati Corse will also not suffer greatly from the lower number of test tyres. The Italians have already used less than 170 of the permitted 200 test tyres per year in 2023 with test rider Michele Pirro.

Incidentally, KTM has nominated the Red Bull Ring as one of the three official MotoGP test tracks alongside Jerez and Misano for the first time.

Pit Beirer told SPEEDWEEK.com: "Because everyone always talks about the KTM home GP in Spielberg, but we have never been allowed to test there privately since losing the concessions in the last three years. Now we have already booked our first test days for May."

Honda and Yamaha did not win a MotoGP race with their factory teams in 2023, Honda only thanks to LCR customer team rider Alex Rins in Texas. That's why the engineers are now being given a helping hand. Those in the two weakest groups will receive an additional 1000cc engine per rider and season, engine development will not be frozen from the start of the season, there will also be more test days for the regular riders, significantly more test tyres and an additional aero update. In the two categories with the most successful factories, however, the number of test tyres will be reduced. As the winner of the one-make world championship and the most successful manufacturer in 2023, Ducati Corse will also have to forego all wildcard entries in 2024.

This is because the rivals Aprilia and KTM definitely wanted to see any negative concessions for the insatiable dominator from Borgo Panigale (17 wins in 20 Grand Prix).

"If there are eight Ducati in the grid, I don't see why they need a ninth bike with a wildcard in the field," said Pit Beirer. "Although Ducati will hardly suffer any losses under the new regulations, they are now making themselves out to be the great martyrs."

In reality, the managers of KTM and Aprilia would have liked to slow Ducati down more in order to put pressure on the dominance of the Reds.

On the other hand: Ducati has worked its way to the top within the framework of the current regulations - and should not now be penalised unduly for this successful and innovative method.

"Ducati has done a great job. I have mentioned this very often in my interviews recently. They have gradually found three customer teams as partners in this environment who have voluntarily decided in favour of this brand," admits Beirer.

In the first half of the year, Honda and Yamaha will be ranked in a joint category (Rank D), with KTM and Aprilia in Rank C, Ducati alone in Rank A, and no one currently qualified for Rank B.

This means that the Japanese manufacturers can use 45 more sets of tyres in the tests than before.

These restrictions and concessions apply in the respective groups:

Rank A (currently only Ducati)

This group includes the most successful manufacturers who have scored no less than 85 per cent of the maximum available points in the Constructors' World Championship.



Test tyres: 170

Private tests: only for the test riders

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 0

Engines per season: 7 or 8 (depending on the number of GPs, less or more than 21)

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank B (currently nobody)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored 60 to 85 per cent of the possible points in the Constructors' Championship.



Test tyres: 190

Private tests: only for the test drivers

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 3

Engines per season: 7 or 8

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank C (currently KTM and Aprilia)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored 35 to 60 per cent of the maximum available points in the Constructors' World Championship.



Test tyres: 220

Private tests: only for the test riders

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 6*

Engines per season: 7 or 8

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank D (currently Honda and Yamaha)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored less than 35 per cent of the possible points in the Constructors' Championship.



Test tyres: 260

Private tests: Free (any rider at any time, including regular riders and riders of the manufacturer's customer teams; incl. shakedown test; however, no one is allowed to test on the same GP circuit in the two weeks before a Grand Prix).

Number of GP test tracks: no restriction

Wildcards: 6*

Engines per season: 9 or 10

Engine development not frozen from the start of the season

Aero updates: 2**



*= Wildcards not affected by "engine specification freeze"; maximum three wildcards before and maximum three after the summer break

**= must delete one of the older "aero specifications"

Semi-annual status review

However, the first changes to the composition of these groups may occur as early as the start of the 2024 summer break. Based on half of the points from the 2023 season and the first half of the 2024 season, the percentages will then be reviewed.



This is because the requirements for the "concessions" will be reviewed at two points in time with immediate effect:

Window 1: From the first to the last event of the season.

Window 2: From the first event after the summer break to the last event before the summer break of the following season.

If a manufacturer changes the rank after the summer break, the following happens with immediate effect:

The "test tyre allowance" is immediately reduced/increased according to the new group. Unless the manufacturer has already used more tyres than are permitted in the new group (rank).

Private test drives with or without contracted riders, depending on the new rank.

Tests on any GP circuit. Or the manufacturer nominates three test tracks for the rest of the season.

Wildcard entries are immediately reduced/increased according to the new group (this includes the cancellation of any wildcards that have already been approved).

The permitted aero updates will be reduced/increased immediately according to the new group. Unless the manufacturer has already used more than are permitted in the new group (rank).

If rank C changes to D: The number of engines is increased with immediate effect; at the same time, engine development is no longer frozen. The engine specification is free. One additional aero update is approved; one must be disposed of.

For the next season: