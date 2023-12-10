Sport and talk: KTM Head of Racing Pit Beirer visits

On Monday, Pit Beirer will be one of the guests on the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7". The KTM racing boss takes a look at the next season of the premier two-wheeler class.

The premier classes may be on their winter break, but the engines are not completely silent. At Scuderia AlphaTauri, for example, the course has long since been set for the coming Formula 1 season. After an eventful year, the new CEO Peter Bayer aims to bring stability and, above all, a desire to attack.

The Austrian talks about his plans during his visit to Hangar-7 as part of the next edition of the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" (on Monday, 11 December from 9.10 pm, in Switzerland and Germany from 11.05 pm). His protégé Yuki Tsunoda and GP veteran and ServusTV pundit Christian Klien will also be guests on the programme.

In MotoGP, Marc Márquez, who has switched to Ducati, is eager to attack. The same applies to the KTM factory team, which is programmed for race wins again in 2024. KTM's Head of Racing Pit Beirer will be visiting to take a look ahead to next season.

In keeping with the season, there is also talk of skiing. Previously largely characterised by snow drifts and cancellations, the Alpine Ski World Cup is finally picking up speed in two traditional locations. Ivica Kostelić, Manfred Pranger, Maria Höfl-Riesch and Renate Götschl will be visiting.

Presenter

Andreas Gröbl

Topics

Alpine skiing: World Cup in St. Moritz and Val-d'Isère

Motorsport: Review and outlook

Guests

Ivica Kostelić (overall World Cup winner 2010/11)

Manfred Pranger (2009 Slalom World Champion)

Maria Höfl-Riesch (overall World Cup winner 2010/11)

Renate Götschl (overall World Cup winner 1999/2000)

Yuki Tsunoda (Pilot Scuderia AlphaTauri)

Peter Bayer (CEO Scuderia AlphaTauri)

Pit Beirer (Motorsport Director KTM Factory Racing)

Christian Klien (49 Formula 1 starts, ServusTV expert)