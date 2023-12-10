Marc Márquez: Holiday in Bali after forearm surgery

The 2023 MotoGP season ended on a very positive note for Marc Marquez, as the Spaniard was immediately competitive on the Gresini Ducati at the official MotoGP test in Valencia. In the end, Marquez was even slightly faster than his brother Alex, who already knows the Ducati Desmosedici well.

After the MotoGP test in Valencia/Spain, Marc Márquez (30) underwent surgery on his right forearm with Dr Ignacio Roger de Ona due to compartment syndrome. Afterwards, the six-time MotoGP World Champion travelled to Motegi for the last time for the time being for his employer Honda's Champions Day.

The eight-time world champion has now been enjoying a holiday on the island of Bali for a few days. His girlfriend Gemma Pinto, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2023, is also with him. The couple have chosen the luxurious resort "Samabe Bali Suites & Villas" in Bali for their time out together, including a flat with a magnificent view.

The future Gresini Ducati GP23 rider switches off completely, enjoys a cool glass of white wine with his meals and goes on excursions with Gemma.

Marc and Gemma will return to Spain before the Christmas holidays, where they will spend the festive season with their family.

What's next for the sport? The first official MotoGP test will take place at the beginning of February at the Sepang Circuit in Malaysia.