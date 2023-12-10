Pierer Mobility: 6 MotoGP slots as a dream scenario

Last season, one MotoGP customer team was persuaded to switch to KTM, and Dorna did not offer any additional slots either. A new attempt is expected to be made for 2025.

For the time being, Pierer Mobility AG is no longer endeavouring to convince a second customer team for the 2025 season in order to be able to start the season with six MotoGP riders. "After this season, our entire focus will initially be on the 2024 season," says Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna.

Not only does the new material for the two teams Red Bull KTM (with Binder and Miller) and GASGAS Tech3 (with Augusto Fernández and Acosta) have to be prepared for the Sepang test at the beginning of February, but carbon chassis have now also been confirmed for the GASGAS Tech3 team.

"Finalising the new material and getting Pedro Acosta into the MotoGP World Championship is our priority right now," added Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We want to make a final decision in the first three months of the new year as to whether we want a third MotoGP team at all. If you ask me today, I would answer: 'Yes, I would like a third team'. Because there are simply advantages to having six riders instead of four. You have more track time at the Grand Prix, you can compare more data, you have more room for manoeuvre for grid positions alongside the four top drivers if a young, new, up-and-coming talent is strong again. You then have the opportunity to react and keep the talent in the family. Two additional MotoGP places would be extremely helpful for our project. That's why we will be holding talks with all customer teams whose contracts with the motorbike company are coming to an end."

However, the choice will be very limited. Trackhouse will plan to work with Aprilia for longer than one year, Rossi's VR46 team has apparently already reached an agreement with Yamaha, Gresini has extended the Ducati contract until the end of 2025 and only LCR Honda team owner Lucio Cecchinello does not yet have a new contract for 2025.

Those responsible at Pierer now have the backing of all four current MotoGP riders, placing their full trust in them and providing them with identical equipment.

At the same time, however, all available top riders are being monitored - from Quartararo and Marc Márquez to Oliveira and Bastianini.

"I'm going to be hypothetical and say it could be that we get a third MotoGP team for 2025. Then we would need two more riders and could keep all four riders that we have now. That is actually my preferred scenario," Pit Beirer revealed.