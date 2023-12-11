Carlos Ezpeleta: "We need to talk to Michelin about this"

The tyre pressure rule has already become a sensitive issue in the first few months of its implementation, and this also applies to the 2024 MotoGP season, says Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna.

The new tyre pressure rule and the corresponding catalogue of penalties came into force at the start of the Silverstone GP. World champion Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Aleix Espargaró were among the aces who criticised this regulation very clearly. The main focus was on the effects on the front tyre.

If MotoGP riders were riding with less than 1.88 bar tyre pressure for more than half the distance in the main GP race, this meant an official warning for the first infringement of the rule from the British Grand Prix onwards. Further offences resulted in time penalties of 3, 6 and 9 seconds. In the sprint, the target value specified by Michelin must be adhered to for 30 per cent of the race.

Since then, 16 riders have received a warning and four have been given a time penalty of three seconds - long after the race: Aleix Espargaró, Franco Morbidelli, Luca Marini and Fabio Di Giannantonio. As a result, the latter lost his hard-won second place at the season finale in Valencia after the podium ceremony and the press conference for the top three. Espargaró, on the other hand, was subsequently relegated from fifth to eighth place at the Thailand GP.

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna, shows understanding for the riders and tyre manufacturer Michelin in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Carlos, one thing that is giving the riders a headache is the problem with tyre pressure. Could the specified minimum pressure for the front tyre, currently 1.88 bar, change in the future? A breach of this rule will mean immediate disqualification next year.

It has not been confirmed or announced that disqualification will be the immediate penalty. A tyre pressure rule has been an integral part of racing for many years and exists in many types of motorsport. I believe Michelin is the best tyre supplier there is and we have to be very respectful to them as they are the experts. This issue of a minimum tyre pressure rule has been suggested by both the manufacturers and Michelin for safety reasons. Unfortunately, it has become a very sensitive issue as many riders and teams have been running very low pressures in an unsafe way and we have had to introduce a minimum limit.



We need to talk to Michelin to see if it is possible to reduce this to a lower level, which of course still needs to be safe and that riders feel a little more comfortable with. Small pressure changes can make a big difference to the bikes. The riders and bikes are so good, the competition so fierce, that we want to talk to Michelin about lowering this target tyre pressure.



I also think that everyone has to understand that motorbikes have changed a lot in the last four or five years and Michelin has not received a "warning" in this respect. The load on the front tyre has become very high and we will talk to Michelin about how we can improve this in the future.

You say that so far there has been no confirmation of disqualification for rule infringements next year. However, when the time penalties were introduced for 2023, it was said that disqualification would normally be the consequence, but initially an exception was made because the system was introduced during an ongoing season.

We need to talk to Michelin about this. It was the original idea and we have to see how the pre-season tests go. Michelin is bringing a lot of new material and remains an incredible partner to the sport. They are bringing a new special tyre that is less sensitive to slipstreaming and aerodynamics, so that will all have a positive impact for sure.

If it were up to you, could you imagine keeping the rule as it was implemented in 2023? So with an initial warning, followed by staggered time penalties, before any disqualification.

If Michelin believes it's possible to lower the target, that's something that will help everyone. As you know, we are already talking to the manufacturers about the new regulations from 2027 and there will be big changes. We have to be careful also in the future. But Michelin are already bringing new tyres to the pre-season tests, which they believe will be less sensitive to these things.