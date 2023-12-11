Gigi Dall'Igna: Mixed feelings about "concessions"

When it comes to concessions for the MotoGP competition - in Japan and Europe - Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, makes no secret of his position. However, he does not fear that things will get out of hand.

From the 2024 season, a new "concessions" system will apply, which divides the MotoGP manufacturers into four groups with corresponding restrictions and privileges based on their points haul in the 2023 season. Among other things, Ducati, as the most successful manufacturer, will no longer be allowed to take part in wildcard events and will also receive fewer test tyres (170 instead of the 200 permitted for everyone in the 2023 season).

The struggling Japanese team, on the other hand, have no testing restrictions (with 260 tyres), they are now allowed to push ahead with engine development during the season and use two more engines per rider. There is also an additional update to the aero package.

In between, KTM and Aprilia lined up in Group C, which, unlike Ducati, provides for up to six wildcard entries and, with 220 tyres, also significantly more test tyres.

Ducati only accepted this with a slight grumble. Gigi Dall'Igna stated on the subject of concessions: "I agree with the 'concessions' and I support the system because I believe that it is important for the show and the world championship - especially for the manufacturers who are struggling, which is the case with the Japanese at the moment. I am convinced that it is right to give them the opportunity to improve. I am very happy to give them the chance to catch up quickly. Because it's better for everyone if the World Championship improves as a result."

At the same time, Dall'Igna also made it clear: "Honestly, I don't see it the same way if we also give advantages to Aprilia and KTM compared to us - manufacturers who have either won or have consistently struggled to win races this year. That seems quite strange to me. That's why I'm absolutely not in favour of making concessions to them."

However, the compromise proposal worked out after a long back-and-forth was unanimously accepted by all the factories in the manufacturers' association MSMA. "Yes, it was unanimous, because we are part of the show here and we believe that it is more important to help the Japanese than to block the 'concessions' for KTM and Aprilia," said Dall'Igna, explaining Ducati's position. He would have liked to have prevented the concessions for the European competition. "In the end, however, we have to find a compromise. Ultimately, we are here for the show and, if the show is really good, it is better for everyone," emphasised the Italian.

Will the new "concessions" regulation change anything for the current MotoGP dominators from Borgo Panigale? "Yes, for sure, because we have fewer tyres available for development," said the General Manager of Ducati Corse. "That's what worries me the most, because they will have more tyres to develop the bike. I believe that - not at the start of the season, but in the medium term - this could certainly put us at a disadvantage."

Dall'Igna is not worried that the "concessions" in the MotoGP class could go so far in the future that Ducati will be slowed down by balance instruments as in the Superbike World Championship. "I honestly don't believe that this is the goal of the organisers of the World Championship and the motorbike world association," he said in response to the corresponding question. "The Superbike World Championship is based on production bikes, so it's clear that there can be differences between the manufacturers. In MotoGP, everyone has the same rules and the same opportunities. If someone wants to be involved here, they know very well that they have to make an effort to do things in the best possible way. So if I understand it a little in the Superbike World Championship but can accept it, in MotoGP it would really be against nature."

These restrictions or concessions apply in the respective groups:

Rank A (currently only Ducati)

This group includes the most successful manufacturers who have scored no less than 85 per cent of the maximum available points in the Constructors' World Championship.



Test tyres: 170

Private tests: only for the test riders

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 0

Engines per season: 7 or 8 (depending on the number of GPs, less or more than 21)

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank B (currently nobody)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored 60 to 85 per cent of the possible points in the Constructors' Championship.



Test tyres: 190

Private tests: only for the test drivers

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 3

Engines per season: 7 or 8

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank C (currently KTM and Aprilia)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored 35 to 60 per cent of the maximum available points in the Constructors' World Championship.



Test tyres: 220

Private tests: only for the test riders

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 6*

Engines per season: 7 or 8

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank D (currently Honda and Yamaha)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored less than 35 per cent of the possible points in the Constructors' Championship.



Test tyres: 260

Private tests: Free (any rider at any time, including regular riders and riders of the manufacturer's customer teams; incl. shakedown test; however, no one is allowed to test on the same GP circuit in the two weeks before a Grand Prix).

Number of GP test tracks: no restriction

Wildcards: 6*

Engines per season: 9 or 10

Engine development not frozen from the start of the season

Aero updates: 2**



*= Wildcards not affected by "engine specification freeze"; maximum three wildcards before and maximum three after the summer break

**= must delete one of the older "aero specifications"