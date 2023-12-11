Valentino Rossi narrowly misses out on victory in Abu Dhabi

A problem with the pedal box prevents Valentino Rossi from winning the Gulf 12 Hours. In the end, Rossi, Dries Vanthoor and Nick Yelloly were only around twelve seconds short of overall victory in Abu Dhabi.

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi finished the Gulf 12 Hours, the season finale of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, in second position. Together with his BMW works driver colleagues Dries Vanthoor and Nick Yelloly, "Il Dottore" drove a BMW M4 GT3 from the successful Belgian WRT team at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

The winning Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Luca Stolz, Maro Engel and Mikael Grenier - find out more about the race here - was only around twelve seconds behind after 12 hours of racing!

Annoyingly for the BMW duo, the car lost 15 seconds during one of the last pit stops due to problems with the pedal box of the Bavarian GT3 car.

Valentino Rossi's season thus ends on the podium. In 2024, the Italian will compete in the new GT3 class of the FIA WEC. The Italian has also stated on several occasions that he wants to compete in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup again. Whether he will continue to compete in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup is still unclear.

"In the end, it was a great weekend for us. The aim was to finish on the podium and we were very strong, very fast. We delivered an almost perfect race. We could have won and were in the lead. That's why we were a little disappointed at the end because we had already felt the taste of victory. But we had a problem with the pedal box and lost important seconds during the pit stop. That's a great pity, because in the end we missed out on victory by twelve seconds. So it could have been a fantastic battle right up to the last lap. But no matter: the car was very strong, the teamwork was very good as always and I really enjoyed driving with Dries and Nick. It's great to finish the season with a podium. It's the sixth podium of the season. So I'm very happy about this season and the improvements," said Rossi after the race in the Middle East.

His team boss Vincent Vosse added: "When we compete in a race, the goal is always to win, of course. And we don't see it any other way. With our number 46, we were close. To finish a 12-hour race just 12 seconds behind the leader after we had a technical problem with this car during a pit stop and lost around 15 seconds as a result feels a little bittersweet. But in the end, we delivered a very good race."