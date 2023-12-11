Video: Marc Márquez's Honda farewell was so emotional

HRC provides a look behind the scenes of Marc Márquez's emotional last GP weekend as Repsol Honda factory rider at the season finale in Valencia under the title "Last Ride".

After eleven years, the former MotoGP success story of Repsol Honda and Marc Márquez came to an end with their last Grand Prix together on 26 November at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Six MotoGP titles, five triple crown wins, 59 GP victories, 101 podiums, 64 pole positions and a total of 2626 world championship points are the impressive record of the collaboration, which has now come to an arduous and premature end due to the injury misery of recent years and the lack of competitiveness of the RC213V, although the eight-time world champion was actually under contract with HRC until the end of 2024.

Despite cancelling his contract and switching to the Gresini Ducati customer team - and thus to the dominant competition from Borgo Panigale - both parties repeatedly affirm their deep bond and friendship. Marc Márquez describes his Repsol Honda crew as the team of his heart for good reason. That these are not just empty words was evident even to outsiders after the much-acclaimed sprint podium in Valencia, when Marc was overcome with emotion at the medal ceremony and his mother Roser also shed tears after a hug with crew chief Santi Hernandez.

A recently published video reveals just how emotional it was in the pits, in the team truck and especially at the farewell party in the HRC hospitality centre on Saturday evening. Santi Hernandez's message to Marc Márquez read: "I want to see you smile again because you have to smile again - and I like it when you laugh. Thank you very much, I will miss you - but you will always have a friend here."

The words of Marc's long-time crew chief were particularly touching for the 30-year-old Spaniard, who had to pause several times in his own acceptance speech after HRC President Koji Watanabe had previously wished him all the best: "We had great and hard days, we will now go our separate ways, but we all wish you the best for your new journey."

The cameras followed Marc Márquez throughout the weekend on his last race as a Repsol Honda works rider, and the resulting ten-minute film entitled "Last Ride" is well worth watching - with part 2 to follow.