MotoGP crew chiefs: who will work with whom in 2024
Six MotoGP riders are changing their team colours for 2024, with Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta joining the 22-strong field as a newcomer to the class. Interestingly, not a single rider is taking their previous crew chief with them into the new pit, even Marc Márquez had to part ways with Santi Hernandez, who had already looked after him in the Moto2 class, after 13 years together.
At Gresini Racing, the eight-time world champion will work with Frankie Carchedi, who played a key role in Fabio Di Giannantonio's development into a MotoGP winner this year, as the Roman himself repeatedly emphasised, and previously celebrated a MotoGP title win alongside Joan Mir in the Suzuki factory team in 2020.
"It will be strange and take some getting used to. Because I've been working with Santi Hernandez as crew chief for 13 years. But of course I knew that when I signed the contract," emphasised Marc Márquez, who took only one mechanic, Javi Ortiz, with him to Gresini. "I accept this situation because I know that Frankie works very precisely. I have made enquiries about him. I'm not going into a new team blindly. I found out who Frankie is and what he has already achieved. He was world champion with Joan Mir, he has a good working system and works very carefully. I hope that I can build a good relationship with him right from the start."
Santi Hernandez remained with the Repsol Honda factory team, but changed sides: Since the Valencia test, he has been working with Joan Mir. The Mallorcan's previous crew chief, the Italian Giacomo Guidotti, is now looking after his compatriot and new signing Luca Marini.
Rookie Acosta has an experienced man at his side in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team in the form of Paul Trevathan, who was Pol Espargaró's chief technician at the Austrian outfit this year and previously from 2017 to 2020. In between, the New Zealander looked after Miguel Oliveira.
"We thought about who would be the right crew chief for Pedro - with experience and calmness? That's why we chose Paul Trevathan for him," explained Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "He was already crew chief for a certain Beirer at the Kawasaki motocross team in 1999." And not without success: "Pit Bull" became 250cc World Championship runner-up at the time.
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Rins and Johann Zarco all work with the crew chiefs of their predecessors in their new teams. The new Aprilia customer team from Trackhouse takes over the previous pit crew of the RNF team for Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández.
2024: The MotoGP teams and their crew chiefs
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo: Diego Gubellini
Alex Rins: Patrick Primmer
Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir: Santi Hernandez
Luca Marini: Giacomo Guidotti
Ducati Lenovo Team
Enea Bastianini: Marco Rigamonti
Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia: Cristian Gabarrini
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder: Andres Madrid
Jack Miller: Cristhian Pupulin
Aprilia Racing
Aleix Espargaró: Antonio Jimenez
Maverick Viñales: José Manuel Cazeaux
Prima Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin: Daniele Romagnoli
Franco Morbidelli: Massimo Branchini
LCR Honda
Johann Zarco: David Garcia
Takaaki Nakagami: Klaus Nöhles
GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3
Pedro Acosta: Paul Trevathan
Augusto Fernández: Alex Merhand
Trackhouse Aprilia Racing
Miguel Oliveira: Giovanni Mattarollo
Raúl Fernández: Noe Herrera
Gresini Racing
Alex Márquez: Donatello Giovanotti
Marc Márquez: Frankie Carchedi
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
Marco Bezzecchi: Matteo Flamigni
Fabio Di Giannantonio: David Muñoz
2023: The MotoGP teams and their crew chiefs
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo: Diego Gubellini
Franco Morbidelli: Patrick Primmer
Repsol Honda Team
Marc Márquez: Santi Hernandez
Joan Mir: Giacomo Guidotti
Ducati Lenovo Team
Enea Bastianini: Marco Rigamonti
Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia: Cristian Gabarrini
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder: Andres Madrid
Jack Miller: Cristhian Pupulin
Aprilia Racing
Aleix Espargaró: Antonio Jimenez
Maverick Viñales: José Manuel Cazeaux
Prima Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco: Massimo Branchini
Jorge Martin: Daniele Romagnoli
LCR Honda
Alex Rins: David Garcia
Takaaki Nakagami: Klaus Nöhles
GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3
Pol Espargaró: Paul Trevathan
Augusto Fernández: Alex Merhand
CRYTODATA Aprilia RNF Team
Miguel Oliveira: Giovanni Mattarollo
Raúl Fernández: Noe Herrera
Gresini Racing
Alex Márquez: Donatello Giovanotti
Fabio Di Giannantonio: Frankie Carchedi
Mooney VR46 Racing Team
Luca Marini: David Muñoz
Marco Bezzecchi: Matteo Flamigni