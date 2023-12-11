MotoGP crew chiefs: who will work with whom in 2024

Despite numerous rider changes, the crew chiefs' armchair slipping is limited for the 2024 MotoGP season. However, there are still some unusual constellations in the pits.

Six MotoGP riders are changing their team colours for 2024, with Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta joining the 22-strong field as a newcomer to the class. Interestingly, not a single rider is taking their previous crew chief with them into the new pit, even Marc Márquez had to part ways with Santi Hernandez, who had already looked after him in the Moto2 class, after 13 years together.

At Gresini Racing, the eight-time world champion will work with Frankie Carchedi, who played a key role in Fabio Di Giannantonio's development into a MotoGP winner this year, as the Roman himself repeatedly emphasised, and previously celebrated a MotoGP title win alongside Joan Mir in the Suzuki factory team in 2020.

"It will be strange and take some getting used to. Because I've been working with Santi Hernandez as crew chief for 13 years. But of course I knew that when I signed the contract," emphasised Marc Márquez, who took only one mechanic, Javi Ortiz, with him to Gresini. "I accept this situation because I know that Frankie works very precisely. I have made enquiries about him. I'm not going into a new team blindly. I found out who Frankie is and what he has already achieved. He was world champion with Joan Mir, he has a good working system and works very carefully. I hope that I can build a good relationship with him right from the start."

Santi Hernandez remained with the Repsol Honda factory team, but changed sides: Since the Valencia test, he has been working with Joan Mir. The Mallorcan's previous crew chief, the Italian Giacomo Guidotti, is now looking after his compatriot and new signing Luca Marini.

Rookie Acosta has an experienced man at his side in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team in the form of Paul Trevathan, who was Pol Espargaró's chief technician at the Austrian outfit this year and previously from 2017 to 2020. In between, the New Zealander looked after Miguel Oliveira.

"We thought about who would be the right crew chief for Pedro - with experience and calmness? That's why we chose Paul Trevathan for him," explained Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "He was already crew chief for a certain Beirer at the Kawasaki motocross team in 1999." And not without success: "Pit Bull" became 250cc World Championship runner-up at the time.

Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Rins and Johann Zarco all work with the crew chiefs of their predecessors in their new teams. The new Aprilia customer team from Trackhouse takes over the previous pit crew of the RNF team for Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández.

2024: The MotoGP teams and their crew chiefs

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo: Diego Gubellini

Alex Rins: Patrick Primmer



Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir: Santi Hernandez

Luca Marini: Giacomo Guidotti



Ducati Lenovo Team

Enea Bastianini: Marco Rigamonti

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia: Cristian Gabarrini



Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder: Andres Madrid

Jack Miller: Cristhian Pupulin



Aprilia Racing

Aleix Espargaró: Antonio Jimenez

Maverick Viñales: José Manuel Cazeaux



Prima Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin: Daniele Romagnoli

Franco Morbidelli: Massimo Branchini



LCR Honda

Johann Zarco: David Garcia

Takaaki Nakagami: Klaus Nöhles



GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3

Pedro Acosta: Paul Trevathan

Augusto Fernández: Alex Merhand



Trackhouse Aprilia Racing

Miguel Oliveira: Giovanni Mattarollo

Raúl Fernández: Noe Herrera



Gresini Racing

Alex Márquez: Donatello Giovanotti

Marc Márquez: Frankie Carchedi



Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi: Matteo Flamigni

Fabio Di Giannantonio: David Muñoz

2023: The MotoGP teams and their crew chiefs

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo: Diego Gubellini

Franco Morbidelli: Patrick Primmer



Repsol Honda Team

Marc Márquez: Santi Hernandez

Joan Mir: Giacomo Guidotti



Ducati Lenovo Team

Enea Bastianini: Marco Rigamonti

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia: Cristian Gabarrini



Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder: Andres Madrid

Jack Miller: Cristhian Pupulin



Aprilia Racing

Aleix Espargaró: Antonio Jimenez

Maverick Viñales: José Manuel Cazeaux



Prima Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco: Massimo Branchini

Jorge Martin: Daniele Romagnoli



LCR Honda

Alex Rins: David Garcia

Takaaki Nakagami: Klaus Nöhles



GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3

Pol Espargaró: Paul Trevathan

Augusto Fernández: Alex Merhand



CRYTODATA Aprilia RNF Team

Miguel Oliveira: Giovanni Mattarollo

Raúl Fernández: Noe Herrera



Gresini Racing

Alex Márquez: Donatello Giovanotti

Fabio Di Giannantonio: Frankie Carchedi



Mooney VR46 Racing Team

Luca Marini: David Muñoz

Marco Bezzecchi: Matteo Flamigni