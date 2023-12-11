Pit Beirer (KTM): "Brad Binder believes in the dream"

The eighth MotoGP season begins for KTM in March, and since 2020 there has been open talk of winning the title. "Our goal remains the world championship crown. The right rider will be the key to success," says Head of Racing Pit Beirer.

"We are now in a situation where our MotoGP bike is already very close to the top and will therefore also be a good option for some top riders with a view to 2025," Pit Beirer, the Motorsport Director of KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna, is aware. "That's why we need to take the right strategic steps now. In the first three months of 2024, we will decide whether we will look for a team partner for two additional slots for 2025 and the years after. We entered MotoGP in 2017, we have improved year on year, we have improved the structures year on year and now we are on the podium. But of course, our goal is still to fight for the MotoGP crown. The key to success will be having the right rider."

"Brad Binder currently has everything a winning rider needs," Pit Beirer states. "In addition to him, we now have a few other spearheads in our ranks who are ready to step up. We also have to wait and see how Pedro Acosta develops as a rookie in MotoGP."

But the managers of Pierer Mobility AG know that in the "premier class", in addition to a competitive motorbike, an absolutely exceptional rider will also be needed to become world champion against this tough competition.

"We are now open and will therefore talk to all teams whose contracts with the motorbike company expire after 2024. We will talk to all riders whose contracts expire after 2024. But we will pay attention to this and only talk to riders who are really keen to join us. Attracting someone with a lot of money to us is pointless, because a rider like that will lose faith in the project at the slightest problem."

Red Bull KTM experienced this in 2019 with Johann Zarco, who was paid €1.9 million a year and never missed an opportunity to talk about the equipment with which team-mate Pol Espargaró achieved best times and podium finishes and missed out on third place in the 2020 World Championship by just four points.

KTM's placings in the MotoGP one-make world championship

2017: 5th place

2018: 5th place

2019: 5th place

2020: 4th place

2021: 5th place

2022: Rank 4

2023: 2nd place

Brad Binder, sixth in the World Championship last year, fourth in 2023, but without a GP win since August 2021, has very often pulled the chestnuts out of the fire for KTM in the 2023 season after Pol Espargaró's injury and Augusto Fernández's sometimes unconvincing performances.

"Yes, we are all the more grateful for Brad Binder, who has already extended his contracts with us several times and will be celebrating his tenth anniversary at KTM next year. We are grateful to him because he believes in the dream of us riding to the top together," assures Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.