Champion Pecco Bagnaia: Big reception at Juve

Ducati MotoGP hero Pecco Bagnaia took an exciting trip to the football stadium in his home city of Turin at the weekend. Bagnaia (26) had not chosen just any match for the occasion, but the top clash in the Italian Serie A between "Juve" and champions Napoli.

The double MotoGP world champion, who has lived in Pesaro on the Adriatic coast for years for training purposes, was welcomed as a star guest before the match and celebrated by the Tifosi in the packed arena. After the frenetic welcome by the Juve stadium announcer, loud chants of "Pecco, Pecco" resounded from the stands - and Bagnaia was visibly moved by this.

Bagnaia was also able to take home an exclusive gift after his performance. The Ducati star was presented with an original Juve jersey with the number 1 by the club's management on the sidelines, which was elegantly draped behind a picture frame. The precious piece also bears all the Juve team's autographs.

The evening was made perfect for Bagnaia by Juventus' narrow 1:0 victory - the winning goal was scored by Gatti in the 51st minute.

Incidentally, while Bagnaia has been rooting for Juve since childhood, his mentor Valentino Rossi (44) is a die-hard fan of Inter Milan and regularly attends their matches. Juve are currently second in the Serie A table, two points behind Inter.

The World Championship celebrations continue for Bagnaia next Friday: Ducati invites all fans to a big party with Bagnaia, Bezzecchi and Martin as well as Superbike World Champion Álvaro Bautista and Supersport Champion Nicolò Bulega at the Unipol Arena in Bologna under the motto "Campioni in Festa". Admission is free, registration and further information can be found at www.ducati.com.

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.