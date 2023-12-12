MotoGP World Championship 2024: The end of interim rule?

2023 was a Ducati year, that is undisputed. More exciting is the question of how things will continue in 2024 with Marc Márquez on a Desmosedici. Columnist Michael Scott assesses the situation after the Valencia test.

A memorable MotoGP season lies behind us. Twice as many races gave us twice the excitement (and more than twice as many injuries), while the new sprint format kept the title decision open until the 39th and final start of the season.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia proved to be more mature and stronger in the full-distance races - and if there had only been points on Sunday as before, he would have won the World Championship one Grand Prix earlier. However, the explosive challenger Jorge Martin was better in the action-packed sprint races and the points he collected over the short distance gave him a chance of winning the title right to the end.

Amidst all the excitement, there was no denying that Ducati were the biggest winners. The Reds acted as if they didn't care whether their factory rider or Pramac customer team representative Martin, who was preferred to Enea Bastianini when the Ducati Lenovo team was formed last year, would win the title for the factory from Borgo Panigale.

I don't really think they would have minded. Ducati triumphed in any case - and also placed Bezzecchi and Zarco in third and fifth, with only the recalcitrant South African Brad Binder on the Red Bull KTM in fourth place breaking the Italians' total dominance.

It was a Ducati year. KTM had not yet improved enough, Aprilia's upswing faltered somewhat after 2022 and the Japanese representatives, Yamaha and Honda, faltered embarrassingly.

So the course has also been set for 2024 - with a spoilsport. Even the best Ducati aces could suffer sleepless nights this winter. Because next year, the best rider from the past decade will also be sitting on a Desmosedici.

The end of an era

Marc Márquez's farewell performance on the Honda at the season finale in Valencia was a spectacular last dance, fitting for a legend - not necessarily the hard crash in the GP race, which was also Marc's record-breaking 29th crash this year, but above all his sprint podium on Saturday... His last on the RC213V, which he once again achieved against all odds.

"You know me," Marc grinned meaningfully after proving that an uncompetitive bike could not slow him down even on a tight track. The 30-year-old superstar eventually fought his way up from ninth on the grid to third place in just one lap.

An emotional thank you to Honda, after eleven memorable years with six world titles from the first seven seasons - followed by four years in which the magic was gradually lost. It was the bike that had let him down. His momentous crash at the delayed 2020 season opener in Jerez happened when, as usual, he tried to achieve more than what was actually possible.

This was followed - according to Marc himself - by his biggest mistake of trying to get back on his Repsol Honda just four days after upper arm surgery. This impaired his recovery, and it was only after a total of four operations and almost two years later that his arm was finally straightened properly.

Marc must take some of the blame for the fact that Honda has lost its way in the development of the RC213V. Instead of contributing to the improvement, his genius glossed over the bike's problems.

His final crash in his last race for the Repsol Honda factory team brought the curtain down, and two days later a new chapter opened with the garage door of the Gresini-Ducati garage. Dressed in devilish black and red leather, Marc Márquez made his first acquaintance with the Desmosedici GP23, which had just won the world championship.

Marc Márquez wants to smile again

Would the eight-time world champion be cautious? Would he take the time to familiarise himself with his new bike, as any sensible person would?

Exactly... In his first run, after his first seven laps, he was already in third place on the timesheet. When he returned to the Gresini Ducati pits and took off his helmet, that grin was back on his face.

Of course, Marc then only got faster and even led the classification at times. At the end of the day, the Ducati rookie was fourth - behind Valencia GP polesitter Maverick Viñales, Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder and third in the world championship Marco Bezzecchi, who was less than a tenth of a second ahead of his new brand colleague. World champion Pecco Bagnaia was half a second slower.

But "Bez" had already had two years to learn the secrets of the Desmosedici, Marc only 49 laps and a few hours. A clear sign.

Marc Márquez explained time and again that he would leave his comfort zone at Honda primarily to enjoy riding again, he would think less about results. All well and good, but his rivals must be aware of what that really means.

For Marc, the joy of racing may not actually come from the results. For him, it's about beating the other riders. The results then come naturally.

If there were any doubts about his intentions: He went straight from the Valencia test to the operating theatre to rule out any possible "arm pump" complaints. Marc clearly intends to be ready in every way - body and mind - to win again.

Of course, it's only been test rides so far. And Marc is just one rider of the eight-strong Desmo armada. But the rest, including Bagnaia and Martin, shouldn't feel too comfortable.

The title winners between 2020 and 2023 benefited from a break, a kind of interim reign. Marc is coming back. And he didn't leave Honda to go on holiday.